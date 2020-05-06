The Waverly Health Center is in the middle of a $36 million expansion project, which would add more space for its emergency department and other clinical needs.
But for Monday’s Waverly City Council meeting, which was held via Zoom videoconference, hospital leadership submitted a request to have the city refund $6,670, which is about 10% of the $66,703.38 the Bremer County Building, Zoning and Environmental Health Department charged the hospital for building permit and planning review fees. That percentage is given to the city for projects happening within its boundaries.
However, a few members of the City Council questioned whether the city could make that rebate. They wondered if this was policy or a one-off request, so the council postponed action on it until more research can be made.
In a letter to the council, WHC CEO Jim Atty said that hospital leadership was unable to negotiate a lower fee with the zoning department and the Bremer County Board of Supervisors. When they learned of the city’s portion of the fees, Atty requested the refund, as leadership considers the hospital to be city-owned property.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore inquired whether building permit refunds for city-owned properties is common practice.
City Administrator James Bronner said it wasn’t, but Waverly doesn’t often have $30 million-plus projects.
“We’re not usually charged permit fees for city buildings,” Bronner said. “This is a quasi-city building, in the fact that the council itself is not overseeing this directly, and that is the phrase in the contract in not being charged in a sense, so the county didn’t charge permit fees.
“As this had been a council project or anything that we would have built, we would not be charged those permit fees as per our agreement for permitting with the county. It is rare, because we don’t see a project this size often. When you’re looking at $67,000 in permit fees, that seems excessive.”
Bronner added that other cities have a cap, so that fees don’t grow in perpetuity as projects grow exponentially larger.
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider believed that this action would open a Pandora’s Box by refunding a fee.
“Would it be granted to any other entity?” Schneider asked.
Bronner believed it would be for any other property owned by the City of Waverly, including Waverly Utilities and the Waverly Municipal Housing Agency.
“On the parental side of this, (the hospital) cannot be sold without city approval,” Bronner said. “It cannot be continued without city approval. That’s why you approved the loans that come through. Even if there is not liability, you’re still the parent organization. The board is put in place by the city. It exists itself because of the city.
“If this was truly a city building under the City Council, would never have been charged permit fees at all, but because this is quasi, it has its own board, like the utilities… it is a city function.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen asked how the hospital expansion compares to the new senior housing project that is near completion on 16th Street Northwest just north of West Cedar Elementary.
“Were there permits charged for that?” Birgen asked. “It seems that would be a good comparison as to what’s going on at the hospital. They are a separate entity that needs city approval to do any of these construction (projects).”
Bronner said he would check into that.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow advised that the WHC project is “several orders of magnitude” larger than the housing construction.
“If we were waiving the fees, even if that had not come up, the fees would have been a couple of hundred dollars, it might have not been even brought up for discussion,” Drenkow said. “The reason here is (the hospital) is such a large project, and even if that, we’re talking about $6,700 in fees.
“I agree that we should set a policy and stick with it.”
“I don’t feel comfortable approving something there is not a policy for,” added Beaufore, of Ward 4. “We should probably make a policy before I would say ‘yes’ to something.”
Birgen also inquired about what kind of building permit fees the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District paid for the current middle school as well as the safe rooms at the high school.
“If we are making a precedent in making this decision, I would like to know that we’re making a precedent,” he said. “I would like to know what has been done in the past, so when we look at the Waverly Senior Housing, when we look at what was done for the middle school and the high school, so I could know are we setting a precedent when we make this decision, or are we doing what has been done in the past.”
Atty, the hospital's CEO, said that the council’s concerns were all valid. But, he said the size of the project, with a value of an estimated $21 million, according to documents provided to the council, is not typical for a town the size of Waverly.
“Because of that, there hasn’t been a policy speaking to a cap,” Atty said. “That’s why a project like this balloons out of control when it comes to setting these permits.
“If we were building it in some comparative towns, it would be significantly lower.”
The hospital CEO asked rhetorically what is the facility’s leadership getting for the nearly $70,000 being paid for permits?
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas also suggested looking back at a previous expansion in 2005 to see what kind of waiver was made on permit fees then.
City Attorney Bill Werger said it was all in the interpretation of the permitting contract between Waverly and Bremer County. Due to the fact that the City of Waverly does not directly control Waverly Health Center, the county charged the fee.
“The hospital is asking that we waive our 10% as a city, which is something I think you can do if you want to do it,” Werger said. “The rest is a matter of a contract, not a policy.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe added that there may need to be changes in that pact and its interpretation in order to not charge permit fees for the hospital or other entities that are quasi-city-owned.
Werger agreed.
“It really is about battling out that language of that contract and what it means,” he said.