Waverly Health Center Foundation is raising $2.2 million for the Waverly Health Center’s (WHC) major building expansion and renovation. WHC Foundation Board of Directors are pleased to announce the campaign has reached $2 million and would like to celebrate the important milestone with the community.
Over the course of the next several weeks, WHC will celebrate major campaign gifts with the community through the newspaper and social media. “We are very grateful for the support of our region,” stated John Johnson, foundation board president. “The gifts we receive are a testament to our hardworking staff and demonstrate the importance of having access to quality health care in our community.”
The building project is progressing on time. Crews are starting to pour concrete for the new drives and parking lots on the south side of the building that will service the new expansion. The expansion is set to open this fall, featuring a new ED, Christophel Clinic, and Outpatient Medical and Pain Services. Once the expansion is complete, phase two will begin, consisting of a 40,000-square-foot renovation of current building space. The entire project will be complete in the fall of 2022.
As a community run hospital, WHC does not receive tax dollars to operate, making community support important. “Every dollar raised truly matters,” says Emily Neuendorf, foundation director. “We look forward to displaying gifts of every size on our donor wall when the project is complete.”
Individuals wishing to make a tax-deductible gift to the campaign can donate online or download a form at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/give or call 319-483-1404, or email Foundation@WaverlyHealthCenter.org for more information.