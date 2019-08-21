The Waverly City Council approved the site plan for the expansion of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) during its meeting on Monday night.
According to hospital CEO Jim Atty, the project will add approximately 30,000 square feet to the facility, with about a total of 70,000 square feet being worked on. It will have a new emergency room with two of the clinics being moved to spaces adjacent to it, as well as simplifying navigation within WHC.
Atty said much of the expansion will be on the southeast side of the hospital. He said the current ER space goes back to the 1960s and “is in need of some TLC.”
The hospital property will extend into spaces that used to be utilized by the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Atty pointed out along the south end of the building will have additional parking space for the ER with a smaller area, which is an extension of the current Red Lot, to provide more employee spaces.
“We have grown over the past few years,” he said, “and unfortunately, we are spilling off into the streets. I feel like this will do a good job of, hopefully, giving us to be an opportunity of being better neighbors and not crowd the people who are living in close proximity.”
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein asked if the new parking lots would truly address neighbors’ complaints about parking on the street.
“Will your employees park in the space you have planned?” Waldstein asked.
Hospital COO Heidi Solheim said there will be an additional 125 parking spots, and most will be dedicated for staff.
“We did an assessment, we looked at our busiest times at the hospital, where we have the most employees on,” Solheim said. “We put some math to it and made sure we had ample space for that, for the future.”
The driveway for the hospital will circumnavigate much of the campus. It will be straightened at the Green Entrance, and one of its entrances at Eighth Street Southwest will align with Fourth Avenue Southwest. The Green Lot will also have additional ground-level parking with more handicapped spaces, Atty added.
The CEO said that over the years, WHC has expanded fairly quickly, and that had led to some problems with navigating the building.
“Once you’re on our campus, right now, it’s difficult to find our Emergency Room,” he said. “If you’re coming up (off Eighth Street) and trying to find our emergency room, sometimes, it can be quite difficult to know if you’re in the right spot. Even if you get to the door, if you know which door you’re supposed to go into, it doesn’t necessarily feel that you’re supposed to be there.”
He said the new configuration of the driveway will provide better lines of sight and more of a sensation of being in the right place. For one, there will be a large “Emergency” sign indicating the ER.
“This is step one of our planning,” Atty said. “We will take what we learned (Monday) to our board meeting next week, where we will be talking about the final budget and where we will be talking about moving forward putting out bids.
“Our hope is that once we get (this meeting) behind us, next week behind us, not to be presumptuous, we can truly push the snowball down the hill and really get going with a proposed groundbreaking of January of next year.”
Inside, Atty said while the emergency room won’t necessarily increase much in size, new technology and operations will allow it to be more efficient once it’s set up as it should be.
Also, there will be a new drive-in/drive-out ambulance garage that will lead directly to the trauma area of the ER. He said that’s important to try to get patients where they need to go, without much effort.
Meanwhile, WHC’s major outpatient clinics will relocate adjacent to the current ER, including the Christophel Clinic, the general and bariatric surgery center and the orthopedic clinic. Radiology and labs will just be down the hall, and an outpatient medical clinic, which would be for quick injections, is also nearby.
“When individuals come into the Green Entrance, which is what we anticipate, we will maintain our registration desk (there),” Atty said. “As you come in, we’ve created a right angle (hallway).
“Right now, if you were to walk into the facility… you really don’t have any clean lines of sight. Once you register… we’ll be able to direct you right to the key services, eliminate the steps, and hopefully, eliminate some of the wayfinding issues.”
Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer shared some of his experiences of trying to navigate WHC when he needed to use its services.
“It always feels like a maze to me,” Sherer said. “I’m really good at getting lost. … Would you guess that this new configuration will make that seem better or worse?”
Atty said navigation would be “significantly better.”
“When we went into this project, we had three real key issues that we wanted to tackle,” Atty said. “No. 1 was the new emergency room. No. 2 was expanding clinical space, and No. 3 was wayfinding.
“Right now, we have many individuals who have to travel different floors to get from Point A to Point B. In an attempt to consolidate everything really into that L that we’ve created, we should have a majority of our patients who come in for clinical services in the two hallways.
“If we can keep people contained and the ability to look and see down the hallways and see where they’re going, that should help and eliminate the need to truly traverse the entire hospital.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen inquired about the Green Lot entrance at 10th Street and Second Avenue Southwest, noting there is not stop signs on Second Avenue.
“It always seems pretty treacherous getting across,” Birgen said. “Is there any discussions to perhaps to turn that into a four-way stop? I’m also looking at the entrance (at Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest), is that going to be a four-way stop?”
Solheim, the COO, said WHC had not made any requests for those changes.
“I think Second Avenue, there would be some cost issues, because of the train tracks that are there,” she replied. “We did have our civil engineers have an assessment of line-of-sight. We had initially investigated moving the Green Lot entrance… When the civil engineers looked at it, they thought it was less safe, because they felt it was shorter reaction time. Then you had to look at multiple points, because the roads weren’t lining up.”
She added that to mitigate some of those issues, most patients and visitors will go where they feel is the best place for them to park.
“Lining it up with Fourth Avenue should also make it better,” she said, “because you have fewer people turning in different spots. Everybody will kind of be going in connection with each other for that part. It should improve (traffic and parking) quite a bit.”
Waldstein suggested to the staff when the citywide traffic study is conducted in April 2020 to consider the area around the hospital. She hoped that the survey would help with the design and location of the parking lot entrances.
“Since we’re looking at traffic patterns across the city, I don’t know if that could be included or not,” she said.
City Administrator James Bronner said since the area around the hospital isn’t near a signalized intersection, it may not be a primary concern of the study.
“We might be able to designate that to have a view,” Bronner said. “We’ll have to check with the winning consultant to do that if that is something that they can (do). We’ll certainly list it.”
Sherer gave a shout-out to the volunteers who have helped patients and visitors get around the facility.
“Fortunately, they not only seem to know where they’re going, but they actually do,” he said. “I try to pay attention to them and tag along. That’s really a good feature that we’ve got.”