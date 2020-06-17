Waverly Health Center (WHC) has started a major building project that will take place over the next three years. The project will meet the needs of the region by creating new space and renovating old space to enhance services and care for patients and their families.
Planning for the 31,000-square-foot addition and 40,000-square-foot renovation started in 2016 and the project will be completed in the fall of 2022. The $36-million project will be paid for through USDA and bank loans, hospital reserves and fundraising.
The Waverly Health Center Foundation will raise $2 million to cover the new medical equipment for the project.
Naming opportunities exist throughout the building for businesses and individuals and all giving levels will be listed on a new giving wall.
The Foundation is approaching 75% of its goal and is preparing to invite the public to participate over the summer.
“We are excited to kick off our campaign off over the next few months by sharing lead gifts with the community,” stated Emily Neuendorf, foundation director. “It has been remarkable to receive the support we have to date. Every time we receive a gift, it is a testament to our great team of providers and staff. We look forward to reaching out to the community.”
The top three priorities of the project include building a new emergency room (ER), expanding and adding clinic space for family practice and specialty clinics, and improving the way patients and visitors locate services.
Work on the new addition has started on the south side of the hospital’s west building. This addition will house a new ER, a larger Christophel Clinic and outpatient medical services. The current ER is housed in the 1964 section of the building. By building new, the ER will have a designated entrance and family waiting area, and the patient rooms, trauma bays, and nursing station will be set up to meet the needs of modern medicine. The addition is expected to take about 16 months to complete.
After the new addition is complete, renovation will begin to the 1964 section of the building and the admission bays. By the end of the project, most of the hospital’s clinics and services will be located on the third floor, in the newly remodeled space. This will make wayfinding much easier and services more convenient for patients and visitors. In addition, space will be available to expand visiting specialist offerings, a current need for the region.
“We want to keep the community up-to-date on our progress through a new Facebook page. This is a very exciting project and we want to make sure our patients and visitors can feel the excitement too,” Heidi Solheim, WHC chief operating officer, stated. Visit and “like” Waverly Health Center – Building for You for up to date information on the project and Waverly Health Center Foundation on Facebook for campaign information.
Additional information can be requested by calling the Foundation at (319) 483-1404 or emailing Foundation@WaverlyHealthCenter.org.