Waverly Health Center Foundation Board of Directors are excited to announce three additional leadership gifts to the Beyond the Building fundraising campaign.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted and Deborah Waitman have donated $100,000 in support of the future Outpatient Medical and Pain Services space.
“It is truly an honor to receive such a meaningful gift from the Waitmans,” stated Jim Atty, WHC chief operating officer. “Their generosity is a testament to our dedicated staff and the importance of access to care in our community.”
Mrs. Mary Taylor has given a gift of $100,000 in memory of her late husband, Bill Taylor, founder and former long-time owner of Taylor Physical Therapy.
“My husband loved being at the hospital. He wanted to be the first one there and the last one to go home at night. He came in the door so happy and so delighted that he could help people. He treated the staff like family and they all loved him so,” said Mrs. Taylor.
In addition, WHC Foundation has received an anonymous gift of $100,000 and two additional $100,000 gifts from Mr. Edward Fuoss and First National Bank, as previously announced.
The campaign seeks to raise $2 million to purchase new medical equipment for the historic project. The project will feature a new emergency department and larger clinic space for Christophel Clinic, visiting specialists, and outpatient and pain services. After renovations are complete, patients and visitors will find ease in navigating inside and outside of the building, as the majority of outpatient services will be relocated to one major corridor.
Visit the Facebook page Waverly Health Center – Building for You to view updates and photos of the project. For more information on making a tax deductible contribution to Beyond the Building, email Foundation@WaverlyHealthCenter.org, call (319) 483-1404 or visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/Give.