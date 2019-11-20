The Waverly City Council approved a resolution Monday night that would extend a $27.063 million loan to the Waverly Health Center so it could proceed with its expansion project.
The hospital’s board of trustees, according to the resolution, requested the city enter into what is known as an “indenture of trust” to issue hospital revenue notes to help pay for the work. WHC will be expanding its emergency room and redesigning several of its ground-floor clinics.
The hospital will add 30,000 square feet to its facility when the work is complete. It also will shift the ER entrance to near Eighth Street Southwest as well as extending a driveway around the south end of the hospital that would run from Second Avenue Southwest to Eighth Street.
WHC CEO Jim Atty addressed the council to clarify what is involved with the loan. He referred to an earlier public hearing about the water and sanitary sewer improvements along Fourth and 10th streets that coincide with street improvement projects slated for next summer.
“Unlike the water issue, we’re only asking for $27 million,” Atty quipped before taking the lectern.
He reminded the council that the money is part of a finance package for the expansion, and that as a municipal medical center, WHC needs to have the City Council approve all requests for funding.
“These dollars are what we will use to get through our construction in the construction period, and then be backfilled by our (U.S. Department of Agriculture) funding that we’ve been approved for,” Atty said.
The USDA will provide $37 million from a fund that is earmarked for public hospitals in rural communities. The council had approved the revenue bond issue during its Nov. 19, 2018, meeting.
Atty reiterated that the hospital has no taxing authority, even though it is tied to the city.
“We get no tax dollars from the city to operate the hospital, No. 1,” he said, “and No. 2, there’s no extension of liability. If we were to default on this, the only liability rests with the hospital on our assets, on our future revenues.
“There is no risk to the city or the citizens of Waverly.”
The measure passed unanimously. Work on the project is ongoing.
Mayor Dean Soash said that the hospital revenue notes are simply a “bridge loan” for the hospital to pay its construction bills. Atty confirmed that.
“People building the project want to get paid in real time and don’t want to wait until the end of the project, that three-year period, which is understandable,” Atty said.