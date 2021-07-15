DeFord leads GERD presentation
Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, in Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet.
Dr. Colin DeFord, Nashua Clinic, will present “Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Reasons for Reflux and Remedies to Reverse Regret.”
To participate:
• By Google Meet: Meet.google.com/pyd-jfbo-djd
• By phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN: 178 838 130 1276#
Masks are required.
Event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call 319-483-1360.
Surgical weight loss support group held July 19
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the monthly “Healthy You” Surgical Weight Loss Support Group from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Presenters LeeAnn Hoodjer, PMHNP-BC and Saleena Neuhaus, LISW – Shell Rock Clinic, will discuss “Addiction.”
This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Social distancing will take place, masks are required and attendees will be screened upon entry to the building.
Event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call 319-352-8033.
Photo contest underway to decorate new hospital building
A photo contest is underway for Waverly Health Center’s (WHC) new expansion project. WHC plans to use local photographs to decorate the new Christophel Clinic, expected to open this fall. The new clinic is WHC’s largest family practice clinic with 21 exam rooms and dedicated space for pediatric patients.
“Our clinics in Shell Rock and Janesville feature photography by local residents,” stated Heidi Solheim, WHC interim chief executive officer. “Our patients have enjoyed photos of area landmarks and local scenery so we look forward to continuing the tradition in Christophel Clinic.”
The contest is open to the public. The winning photographs will be selected by Christophel Clinic staff members. The photos will be enlarged and displayed with the title of the photo, where the photo was taken, and the photographer’s name and hometown.
The submission deadline is Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. There is a limit of six entries per individual. Entrants should submit a color or black and white digital image. The resolution of digital images should be at least 300 dpi and a minimum of 2 MB. Photos can be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/WHCPhotoContest. Please include the following information with all submitted photos:
• Entrant’s name, email address, phone number
• Where picture was taken
• Title of the photo
Please call 319-483-1404 or email Foundation@WaverlyHealthCenter.org with questions.