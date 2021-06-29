Alzheimer’s/dementia support group meets July 6
Waverly Health Center will host a monthly Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group on Tuesday, July 6.
This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:
• Call 312-874-7636
• Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted
Call 319-483-4118 with questions.
Free advance care planning clinic offered July 21
Waverly Health Center will resume their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” starting Wednesday, July 21, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known upfront, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.
WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call 319-483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.