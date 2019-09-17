The Dewey family faced a very scary situation while vacationing in Florida over spring break.
Their son Kael was bit on the foot by a shark while boogie boarding in the Atlantic Ocean. Kael received the care he needed in Florida to be well enough to make it back to Iowa.
After consulting with foot experts, he was referred to Taylor Physical Therapy at Waverly Health Center. Physical therapy was needed to help with the scar tissue and help Kael get back to normal use of his foot, ankle and knee.
The Dewey family is familiar with Taylor Physical Therapy at Waverly Health Center and has worked with therapist Casey Doyle a number of times for recovery after sports injuries or surgeries.
Jessica Dewey, Kael’s mother had this to say: “Casey is very knowledgeable, experienced and caring. Because of our past experiences, we knew Casey would be a good fit for Kael. He made therapy fun while still being very thorough.”
After working with Casey and his associate Todd Kramer for over two months, three days per week, Kael is running, jumping, no longer has any restrictions and is back to playing baseball! He has made a full recovery and is not expected to have any problems in the future.
Jessica added, “Kael is one lucky kid! He has his life and all his extremities and even says that he plans to go back in the ocean someday. Not many people can say they have been bit by a shark – a scary situation turned out better than expected.”
Jessica finished, “We appreciate having quality, convenient care close to home. From the front desk staff to the physical therapists and associates, we felt as though Kael received the best care possible to get him back to good health.”