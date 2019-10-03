Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
“Rehabilitative and Complementary Therapies for Parkinson’s Disease” will be presented by physical, occupational, speech and music therapists, Mary Ochoa, MS, CCC-SLP; Kara Rewerts, MT-BC; Leah Thier, MPT and Jennifer Wolff, OTR/L.
This event is free and open to all. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.