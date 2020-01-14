Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly Speakers Series on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Lisa Coleman, RDN/LD, WHC nutrition therapy, will present “Immune-Boosting Nutrition Tips.” Learn how certain foods can help regulate and protect your body’s immune system to keep you healthy.
This event is free and open to all. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.