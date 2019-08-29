Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of Sept. 8 through 14:
Monday, Sept. 9:
6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Weight Loss Support Group
Open discussion. This support group offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Free and open to all. Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)
Saturday, Sept. 14:
10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group
Discussion on “Diet and Nutrition for People with Parkinson’s.” Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)