Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of Sept. 8 through 14:

Monday, Sept. 9:

6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Weight Loss Support Group

Open discussion. This support group offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Free and open to all. Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)

Saturday, Sept. 14:

10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group

Discussion on “Diet and Nutrition for People with Parkinson’s.” Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)

Tags