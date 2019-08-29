Six members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named July/August Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Ben Lovell, of Waterloo, medical-surgical, was recognized for the value of compassion. Ben showed compassion for a patient who needed care in a rather stressful, bleak time. His nominator wrote, “He takes time to talk to me about not just my health but me as a person. He is bright and smart and does an awesome job. He is witty and funny. I have enjoyed my experience with him and if I have to be back here again, I hope he’ll be my nurse!”
Betsie Frey, of Cedar Falls, pharmacy-hospital, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm. Betsie brings a great deal of enthusiasm to the pharmacy department in many ways and is always sure to recognize our team members’ accomplishments, big or small. Her nominator commented, “From filling a treat jar and coordinating department events and get-togethers outside of work, to writing numerous Spotlight nominations, Betsie brings out the best of the pharmacy team. We certainly appreciate her contagious positivity!”
Angie O’Hair, of Cedar Falls, and Bobbie Quass, of Tripoli, outpatient medical services, were recognized for the value of excellence. Their nominator wrote, “I can’t say enough good things about Angie, Bobbie, and WHC. They both went above and beyond to make sure the patient received the best care. We were treated so well. The patient is difficult and Angie and Bobbie were so nice and talked to her at a level that she could understand. They were also so helpful to me, as they could see it was very stressful. They both went over the top by making phone calls to Iowa City and Mason City to get her back to her apartment. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what I would have done with the situation. I feel they need to be recognized for the great care they provided to myself and the patient.”
Alicia Jahnke, of Waverly, pharmacy-hospital, and Rich Jacobson, CRNA, pain services, were recognized for the value of leadership. These two individuals have been working diligently over the past several months on a large project to better patient care. Their nominator commented, “Alicia and Rich have worked together to make improvements all along the way and each was quick to respond or make changes upon request. This is exactly what any team would want when working on a huge project like this and we felt Alicia and Rich accomplished this as smoothly as possible. These two are very deserving recipients!”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.