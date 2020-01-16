Nine members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named November/December Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Brandie Hoffman, of Waverly, surgery, was recognized for the value of Compassion. Her nominator wrote, “Brandie is the reason we chose to wait two weeks for surgery, rather than to rush into an OR at another healthcare facility because we knew her compassion, empathy, and ability to care for her patients was above our highest expectations. Without Brandie that day, I don’t know that I would have felt as comfortable as I did sending our son into surgery. ”
Beth Giesmann, of Waverly, and Sharon Moeller, of Waverly, both Gift Garden volunteers, were recognized for the value of Enthusiasm. These volunteers have worked to make the WHC Gift Garden such an inviting place with the bonus of raising funds for the Auxiliary. They help make the Gift Garden a place that staff and visitors want to not only purchase a gift, but go to as an escape. Their nominator commented, “Thank you for all of your hard work! The Gift Garden is beautiful because of you!”
Casey Cordes, of Waverly, nursing administration, and Kelsey Peters, of Aplington, birthing center, were recognized for the value of Excellence. They quickly recognized one of their patients had a serious medical issue and worked with the provider to make sure the patient could quickly get to another hospital for a higher level of care. Their nominator wrote, “Kudos for providing high quality patient care!!!!”
Angie Tye, of Cedar Falls, human resources, was recognized for the value of Innovation. Her nominator wrote, “It is not always easy to join a team that has worked together for a while, I have not had one single reservation about joining WHC or the HR department. Angie makes a point to ask for my opinion and observations; not just to make me feel included but to actually listen.”
Mark Wilhovsky, of Waterloo, plant services, was recognized for the value of Integrity. He recently had a patient safety concern that he followed up on and was able to fix. His nominator wrote, “He kept our patients safe and decreased the frustration of the staff who worked with chairs that didn’t always move well. Mark did the right thing for our patients.”
Callie Vance, of Clarksville, laboratory, was recognized for the value of Leadership. Her nominator stated, “Callie does a wonderful job at keeping all the lab staff active in our various websites that we utilize. This is just one of the many wonderful super user roles that Callie does to help keep the lab operating at its best.”
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, of Cedar Falls, General Surgery Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. His nominator commented, “He instills a philosophy of respect for his patients and their complex health issues. He has compassion with staff when he knows they are going through a tough time. His humble and unassuming personality, as well as, his treating everyone with respect makes him a great choice for this award.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.