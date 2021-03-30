Waverly Health Center is proud to announce Nichole McKenzie, RN, birthing center, for being selected as part of the 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2021!
The 100 Great Iowa Nurses award recognizes nurses that have made meaningful, lasting contributions to their patients, colleagues, and the nursing profession, and are viewed as mentors to other nursing professionals. This year’s honorees exemplify all of the principles on which the 100 Great Iowa Nurses Celebration was founded.
Nichole’s nominator wrote, “Nichole is a great asset to our birthing center and hospital. Nichole has many years of nursing experience and has been in our department for 8 years. She has experience on the medical-surgical floor, the birthing center, and also works as our house supervisor when needed. Nichole is very dedicated to our department. She works all her shifts as well as picks up extra shifts on very short notice when we have sick calls or when we just need extra hands to help out during difficult situations and busy times. Nichole has a great passion for labor and delivery and has recently helped staff with new techniques to help families deliver successfully according to their birth plans. She is also one of our preceptors for our new staff.
Not only does Nichole work her job at the hospital, but she also works at North Iowa Community College and facilitates labs and clinicals for nursing students who are taking maternal child classes.
While being a great wife and mother to two children, Nichole also is working toward getting her BSN at Upper Iowa University. She dedicates much of her time to her family and her career in nursing. It is an honor to work with Nichole and have her as part of our team!”
Nichole, along with many more nurses at Waverly Health Center are examples of caring professionals. Their dedication to providing high quality, person-centered health care to patients 24 hours per day, seven days per week is what makes them great. They are a vital part of the WHC team.
A full listing of 2021 honorees may be viewed at http://www.greatnurses.org/honorees-2/.