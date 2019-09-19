Waverly Health Center (WHC) will hold a “Welcome to Medicare” presentation from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30. The event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
The program will be presented by trained, Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors. This presentation will include:
• Medicare Parts A & B Benefits
• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
• Medicare Advantage Plans
• Medicare Supplement Insurance
Registration is requested at (319) 483-1360. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
WHC is Bremer County’s SHIIP sponsor. SHIIP is a free, confidential counseling program provided by the State of Iowa Insurance Division. SHIIP does not sell, endorse or promote any insurance products.