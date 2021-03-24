When you feel extremely ill or exhibit signs of a heart attack, or maybe fell off that ladder while finally removing those Christmas decorations, the first instinct is to call 911 and summon an ambulance.
However, there are times during these types of calls when transportation to the hospital is not needed. In this instance, insurance companies, which usually provide most of the revenue for the services, would not pay for the trip.
This is what Waverly Health Center CEO Jim Atty told the Waverly City Council during its study session meeting Monday, via Zoom. He also told them there is an effort in the Iowa Statehouse that would make ambulance services essential, like law enforcement and firefighters.
Atty told the council the Waverly Ambulance is “a vital part of the community,” but it is also “a difficult service to run.”
The ambulance crew of 26 emergency medical technicians – which undergo a six-month training program to provide basic medical procedures and transport patients to the hospital – and paramedics – who take a two-year course and can administer medications and start procedures that would stabilize a patient on scene or en route – respond to hundreds of calls for help throughout Bremer, eastern Butler and northern Black Hawk counties. Those requests for service would deal with everything from what ends up being nothing to a severe automobile accident to a life-threatening condition.
For the most part, when the ambulance arrives and the crew makes its assessment, they will take the patient to the hospital but without lights and sirens, knowing they don’t have a rush to get there. In Atty’s most recent figures, almost 3,000 were of this type, while nearly 250 were more urgent.
However, there were scattered instances where the ambulance crew responded to the scene, but either the EMTs and paramedics were not needed, or they were able to treat at the incident site and the patient didn’t need to be taken to WHC or elsewhere.
“It’s an important statistic for us to track because even though as a hospital, we responded, there is no payment in a majority of those cases that comes back,” Atty said. “The truck left, the staff were deployed, and the patient was taken care of. That is the most important thing. We respond without a way to cover those costs.”
He also pointed out most communities in Iowa use volunteers for their town’s ambulance service, while cities like Waverly have paid EMTs and paramedics. However, most of them are getting older, Atty said.
“The people who have carried the pager for years and years and years are continuing to carry that pager for years and years and years,” he said. “What’s happening is that people are wanting to put those pagers down but can’t because they know they are the only response that an individual might have in their community.”
Atty showed a map from the EMT Project that depicted the coverage areas of paid, volunteer and hybrid ambulance services. When he unchecked the filters to remove the unpaid and mixed services, there could be vast areas that might not be served, including areas near rural hospitals, like UnityPoint Health – Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.
Atty commended the volunteers for what they do, because “they know they are the last line of defense in their community.”
He mentioned there are six bills currently being monitored by the Iowa Hospital Association dealing with medical practices. The one he brought attention to was House File 562, which would establish emergency services regions, making ambulances essential, and allow for them to levy taxes to pay for them.
The bill passed unanimously out of the House in February. It currently is pending in the Senate State Government Committee.
“The good news for our community and surrounding communities is that we have good collaboration and have good teamwork with the surrounding services,” Atty concluded. “We do have common protocols, we back each other up, and so we have been able to make it work.
“I will tell you that this (current arrangement) definitely scares me. It also scares me to think about what would happen if I were to call 911, and we happen to be out fishing, and there would be nobody who would be holding that pager, and I don’t think that should be something any Iowan should have to worry about.”