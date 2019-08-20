Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of Sept. 1 through 7:
Tuesday, Sept. 3:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.
Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
Thursday, Sept. 5:
1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding Support Group
The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms. Attendees will walk away with new ideas and techniques to improve their own breastfeeding success at home.
Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)