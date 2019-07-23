Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer a consumer wellness advocate training on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This new certification course is ideal for human resource professionals, wellness coordinators or anyone interested in promoting health and well-being.
“Participants will gain the knowledge and skills needed to help prevent illness, injury and disability, and learn effective ways to promote lifelong well-being at a community and corporate level,” stated Amanda Ramthun, WHC community health specialist and certified course instructor.
The event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. The cost for the training is $39 per person and includes a participant guide and lunch. For more information on course objectives, or to register, call (319) 483-1361. You may also register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WHCCWA.