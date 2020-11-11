At the walk-in clinic at the Waverly Health Center, staff is handling four times as many patients with COVID-19-like symptoms than they did in the spring, administrators confirm.
With a 29.6% average positivity rate in the coronavirus cases in the past 14-day period, Bremer County ranks seventh in the state as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ahead of Bremer are: Jones, 44.5%, Wayne 38.8%, Page 37%, Calhoun 35.4%, Jackson, 31.7%, Sioux 29.7%.
Neighboring Black Hawk is at 25.9% and Butler County is at 21.9%.
Statewide, there were 166,841 positive cases, which is an increase of 2,213 since Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 14-day positivity average is 21.6%.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued a new set of rules, mandating masks be worn in social, community or athletic events with more than 25 attendees indoors and 100 outdoors, for ages 2 and older.
(See adjacent story for full order.)
Heidi Solheim, the chief operating officer of the hospital, said the staff is “very busy.”
“Our staff are working very hard and everything is going well,” she said. “We continue to put our plans in place for when we have to care for more patients than we normally would. No one gets turned away.”
Solheim added that the spike in patients is significant, but the hospital is well-positioned to cope with the influx.
“We do have the resources to handle it and we continue to find more ways that we can make room,” she said in a text to Waverly Newspapers. “The biggest thing we ask of our community is that they start/continue taking precautions, they stay home when they’re sick, and they take the virus very seriously.
“If people are just concerned about being tested, we need them to use a place like Test Iowa or doineedacovid19test.com. We need to save room in our clinics to care for people who need more medical attention.”
The hospital has posted the following on its website:
Waverly Health Center and our clinics are seeing high rates of people who want to be tested for the COVID-19 virus. To make sure we have availability to see patients who need medical attention, we are asking our community and local businesses to keep the following points in mind before going to the Walk-In Clinic, another clinic or the emergency department:
Do you have an emergency medical condition? For example, shortness of breath, a high fever, chest pain, etc. If you do, seek care at the emergency department.
If you have been exposed to someone who has the virus and you develop symptoms, you likely have the virus. With our high community transmission, it is safe to assume that most people living in the same household or in close contact with each other have or will get the virus. We most likely will not test multiple people from the same household due to limited health care resources.
If you are sick, but your symptoms are mild, stay home and away from others. Assume you have the virus and follow the CDC guidelines for when you can return to normal activities.
Testing does not change the treatment plan. If your symptoms are manageable, please stay home, isolate and monitor your symptoms. If they worsen, contact your primary care provider for guidance. If your symptoms become severe, go to the emergency department or call 911.
People who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 will not be tested in our clinics.