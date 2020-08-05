The bulletin boards are ready.
The Instagram account has been set.
The sign on the wall reads, “Miss Shipp.”
What it really means is that Miss Shipp, also known as Elissa to her friends and peers, is ready for the first day of school.
A picture of her beaming, wearing a Wartburg College lacrosse shirt and pants, pointing, victoriously, to the Clarksville School District sign towering over her in front of the building, says it all in a nutshell.
The image is definitely worth more than a thousand words, as it captures the joy of a milestone accomplishment of a college graduate who happened to earn her diploma through the disruptive uncertainty imposed on the world by the coronavirus pandemic.
Even without the added pressure of the health emergency, the transition from being a student from kindergarten to college, typically a journey that lasts 17 years, does not always immediately culminate with landing a first job.
However, unlike many of her peers, who have had to hit the pause button on job searches or have had their offers rescinded as businesses grapple with layoffs and furloughs, Elissa has managed to put her diploma to work, the economic uncertainty notwithstanding.
“Huge life update,” she wrote on her Facebook page, announcing to her followers that she had accepted the job to teach music at Clarksville. “With the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, no one is 100% sure, including myself, on what music, band, or choir will look like.”
Elissa was offered the job in mid March, just as the pandemic thrust the state and the country into a public health crisis. It was a bright spot in what was a rather stressful end of her college career, with the remainder of the spring semester going to online instruction almost overnight, followed by a virtual graduation.
What opened doors at the school district for Elissa was her “huge passion” for helping students and her love for music.
Where these came from is a story worth telling.
So far, all the milestones in Elissa’s life have taken place within roughly 25 miles of her native Greene. She had moved to Waverly with her mom, Lesley McInroy, a reading interventionist at the Nashua-Plainfield School District, graduated from N-P in 2016 and from Wartburg College four years later, and landed her first job in Clarksville.
“I am grateful that I get to stay close to where I grew up,” she wrote in a Facebook post, recounting her blessings, including the fact that her boyfriend, Chris, graduated from Clarksville. “I am blessed as well to be teaching in a small, close-knit community which is what I was looking for.”
The unity of dream and destiny manifested itself also in the warm welcome Elissa received from her colleagues in the district, including veteran teacher John Sundet, who had taught music at the school for 24 years, and just retired.
“She is well armed for the position,” John said of Elissa’s multiple skills.
So for the first time in her life, this fall, “Miss Shipp,” will be going back to school, but this time as a teacher.
The long road of being a student herself had ended for her, but a much longer one aimed at self-discovery and purpose-finding has just begun.
Miss Shipp will have many interesting stories to share with her students about that.
One such parable would be sharing her insight that it is never too late to discover music.
In her earlier years, she thought she wanted to be a veterinarian until she found out, in biology class, that caring for animals included performing surgery.
As Elissa contemplated her future as a young adult, it dawned on her that she loved two things — music and teaching.
She then thought of her favorite teacher — at the bottom of every quest for authenticity at any age, there seems to be a seed of awe and admiration planted by a role model teacher — and in her case that was N-P Band Director Scott Stroud.
“He was phenomenal,” Elissa recalled.
What made Mr. Stroud earn such high accolades from Elissa was his dedication to his students, his patience in growing them, his candor in giving them feedback for self-improvement and his knack for bringing out the best in every single one of them.
It is Mr. Stroud who told Elissa she should learn the piano and get her materials ready for college auditions with her saxophone, an advice she took to heart then, and one that she appreciates even more in retrospect.
“He didn’t accept mediocrity,” she said. “He was willing to make accommodations and pushed us to be the best we could be.”
Mr. Stroud reached out with equal zeal to musically inclined students and others who showed no aptitude for the subject. Somehow, he inspired them to find the musical gene in their make-up, an approach that reaped enviable results.
“Being a small school, it was important to him to give every single student, and as many students as possible, an opportunity to try out,” she said. “Mr. Stroud always encouraged athletes to be in band. He was that teacher who had the football players march in the marching band at halftime during Friday night games.”
As a Wartburg student, two years after her graduation from high school, Elissa got a chance to experience firsthand her alma mater as an audience member at the Iowa Bandmasters Association Conference in Des Moines.
Nashua-Plainfield was picked to perform, a rare honor.
“I was so proud of him and the program,” she said, the memory still crisp in her mind,
In college, Elissa’s followed, successfully, it appears, Mr. Stroud’s life lessons. She joined the lacrosse team, the chapel choir and the symphonic band.
So when she faces her classes this fall, in her multiple roles, as a band director and music teacher and everything else in between, regardless of the mode of instruction, which administrators are still trying to decide on, Elissa plans to stick to the time-tested principles she had learned makes a great teacher.
“I want to do what’s best for the students,” she said. “In a perfect world, if the virus were to leave and never come back, it would be one thing. But realistically, i just want to give the students the best semester, and if we have to do something different, I will do whatever’s going to benefit the students, while keeping them safe and keeping them healthy.”