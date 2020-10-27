Christine Kappmeyer of Waverly has been very consistent at having her routine checkups and mammograms. After her last mammogram, she received the call that no one wants to get. She needed to come back for a second, in-depth look at some spots they discovered. The ultrasound confirmed the spot and Christine’s nerves set in. She has a family history of breast cancer so her fear was indeed coming true.
She visited Dr. Patel at the Janesville Clinic and soon was scheduled for a breast biopsy. “When you go through something like this, you just don’t know what to do. Dr. Patel is fabulous and so comforting,” she stated. Emily Schut, Waverly Health Center’s Breast Care Navigator, became a part of Christine’s care at this time. “Emily was absolutely wonderful. She took care of everything,” Christine said.
After the biopsy, Christine learned it was cancer. She and her husband Kelvin met with Dr. Melissa Garrett with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists at WHC. “Dr. Garrett explained our options and answered all of our questions. She was very helpful,” Christine noted.
Christine and Kalvin discussed their options and made their choice. Dr. Garrett would perform a lumpectomy to remove the spots. “We knew this was the best option for us and all our doctors supported our decision,” she added. Emily set up her surgery appointment and met them on that morning. “She was with us every step of the way. She’s fantastic,” she added.
The news she wanted to hear came on a Sunday afternoon. “Dr. Garrett called us on a Sunday…how wonderful was that!” Christine stated. Her next steps were to complete 20 treatments of radiation and then follow up with another mammogram in 3 months. “We are so pleased with Waverly Health Center in all aspects. The care we received was absolutely wonderful. Everyone was perfect and helpful, from all the technicians to the doctors,” Christine concluded.