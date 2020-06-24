Another Go-Hawk is staying in town to play college football, and possibly rugby.
Cael White, a 2020 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Wartburg College. He chose the Knights over Simpson College, Iowa State and Hawkeye Community College.
“I just like being close to home, and I’ve always liked Wartburg and their facilities,” White said. “I will be able to continue playing football and rugby here.”
White was a receiver and linebacker for the Go-Hawks. As a senior, he was second behind fellow Knight signee Tyler McNally with 13 catches for 236 yards, scoring one touchdown through the air. He also had two rushes for 7 yards.
Defensively, he recorded 42.5 tackles, including 24 solo stops with two sacks and eight tackles for loss. As a junior, White had 66 total tackles, 52 solo, with three sacks and 11.5 for loss. He also has recorded eight punts for an average of 33.3 yards per kick in 2019.
White was a two-time all-district performer and was named the team’s MVP for 2019.
At Wartburg, he plans to study either business or sports science.
“I’m looking forward to meeting some new friends and teammates and just starting this new chapter of my life,” White said. “I’m not sure what to expect (about starting college life during the pandemic). We know already our schedule is moved up for earlier starts.”
He isn’t sure where he’ll be on the field when the football season starts this fall, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 at Monmouth College before hosting Gustavus Adolphus College the following week.
“I would like to play defense, but just planning or getting on a special team would be great as a freshman,” White said.
He added that he learned a lot about life under football coach Mark Hubbard at W-SR.
“He taught me to work hard, stay focused and be a better person, friend, and a husband someday,” White said.