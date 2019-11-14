Jaiden White, a sixth-grade student at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly, won the local Peace Poster competition sponsored by the Waverly Lions Club.
Jaiden’s poster was among those entered locally and will compete with potentially 48 others in the district and could be among 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 32nd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people ages 11-13 worldwide.
The 12-year-old from Waverly said, “Peace means to me that everyone is getting along and at peace with each other, not fighting, arguing or complaining. When I was given the chance to draw about peace, I immediately thought about countries getting along, so I drew an airplane that is pulling a banner of some countries flags with people on the horizon pointing and looking, and the sun is rising on a new, peaceful day. This poster is about how, whatever nationality you are, you can be included, even if someone doesn’t look like you or have the same beliefs.
“At school every Thursday morning, we have worship and we share the peace by shaking hands and saying ‘Peace be with you.’ I know we are truly passing the peace to each other when everyone has a smile on their face. At that time I feel as if it is a world with no conflicts, but that is unlikely to happen given all the aggressive people in the world. Knowing that I am welcome in this state of “peace” when shaking other’s hands, it makes me feel that there is hope for world peace.”
Lions Past President and Peace Poster Chair Barb Waltmann said, “Young people often have strong feelings about peace. They hear and see events that are both encouraging and discouraging in regard to tolerance and international understanding and how it affects their lives. This poster competition is an opportunity to visually share their ideas of what peace means to them, and to express their hope for the future. Thank you to all the students who participated and to art teacher, Kathy Klinge for encouraging her students to think about their ‘Journey of Peace.’”