Brianna Whitney is one of five Wartburg College students whose artwork will be on display in the Cedar Valley Biennial Juried Art Exhibition opening Dec. 10 in the Law-Reddington Gallery at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Whitney is a graphic design and art major from Waverly.
A public reception and awards ceremony will be Dec. 10, 6-8 p.m., at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo, with the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Their work will be on display through March 8, 2020.
The Cedar Valley Biennial Juried Exhibition is a showcase featuring the artistic talents of college students from the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College, Upper Iowa University, and Wartburg College. Of the 178 total entries, only 66 works were selected for the exhibition. This year’s guest juror was Fredo Rivera, assistant professor of art history at Grinnell College.
