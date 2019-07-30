Waverly did the right thing with its dog park by making it large, but because it’s large, it needed a paved path.
People and dogs were congregating around the shelter or near the gate. There’s a natural tendency for folks to tell their dogs to go play while they plunk themselves down at the shelter table and ignore their dogs.
Energetic young dogs need to be watched carefully for the safety of people and other dogs. An older dog will usually lie down next to its owner and neither derives any benefit from exercise.
Iowa City had the same problem at first with people and dogs hanging around near the front gate of a park twice the size of Waverly’s. It created a dangerous situation for people and dogs entering the park because dogs inside the park get excited with new arrivals and run barking to the gate to greet them.
When a paved path was installed most people immediately took to walking the path and their dogs followed. Walking with your dog off-leash is a good way to train your dog to become accustomed to being under your control.
I prefer to walk on a paved path than on an open expanse of grass. In the morning, the grass is wet with dew or I might step on something unpleasant. Grassy areas are uneven and there are gopher holes to be wary of. My dogs and I are getting on in years, and it seems harder to walk on grass, whereas a paved path is more pleasant and safer. After a few laps on the path around the park, we feel pretty good.
The Bark Park needs shade trees and park benches along the path. Planting trees is the easy part but they need lots of water at the start. It might help the city if volunteers came forward to keep them watered until they get established. The path will make it easier to haul water.
Next year, there will be a second shelter to the west, opposite the gate, to encourage people to spread out more into the park. I wish the park could be made more visually-appealing and natural-looking with other kinds of plantings. The dogs need something to sniff at too. Some park visitors may object to prairie grass because of ticks but my dogs have always avoided tall grass like it’s a fence, so I question if it’s a serious problem. People should be using tic preventative on their dogs anyway.
Like Iowa City, Waverly donated land it already owned and wasn’t much suitable for other uses. The other expenses for establishing the park were paid by grants and private donations, not from public funds. Iowa City’s park has become a wonderful and beautiful place to visit, but Iowa City charges a fee, whereas Waverly does not.
A dog without an owner probably wouldn’t be welcome but there’s no sign that says you need a dog to visit the park. People who don’t have a dog are welcome and may discover what wonderful pets they make. But always ask the owner first if it’s OK to say hello to their dog. Now that there’s a path, parents with strollers will be able to enjoy the park with their young children. It will help them learn at a young age to like dogs and not to be afraid of them.