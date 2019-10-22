"Why are you running?" It’s an important question that every candidate has to be prepared to answer.
I thought I knew why I was running. After listening to residents, it was apparent that citizens wanted representation and needed a voice in City Hall. It was apparent that the organizational chart of the city was upside down, and rather than having the citizens at the top, we have been operating the city with the citizens at the bottom.
I thought that’s why I was running — to be a voice for and to represent the citizens. However, as I continued to listen, I learned it’s much more complex than that.
A citizen summed it up by saying, “Waverly’s a nice town, but the last decade or so, we’ve lost our way, we’ve lost our heart.”
Hmm, I thought, that’s it. That’s the real reason I’m running and the real reason why citizen representation must be restored.
It’s the citizens that actually provide the compassion in a city. If the voice of the citizens is lost, the compassion is lost. It’s the people that make a community great, and the input of the entire community is a critical component to the success of all of us.
I don’t want to dwell on the negative, but we need to recognize the situation. We have the city getting angry at citizens when concerns are brought up. We have citizen groups like Champion’s Ridge and Keep Waverly Moving in perpetual disagreement with the city.
We have the fair questioning if they are welcome in the community. We have businesses who have felt abused by the city. We have citizens being told to move on.
We have barriers of respect and communication. These barriers create hostility and an uncertain environment, and that is not healthy. It’s important that we remove these barriers and restore communication between the city and it’s citizens.
Once we restore communication and give the voice back to the people, which I am confident we can do, then we can get on with the business of the city that everyone wants done. Everyone wants nice ball fields for our youth and adults, everyone wants safe streets for all users, everyone wants bridges to cross, and everyone wants an economically vibrant community. I am confident that together we can achieve all of this.
I am running to give the power of government back to the citizens. I am running to give citizens a voice in the process again, and I am running to instill compassion back into city government.
Waverly is an awesome community. Included in the word community is ‘unity’ and that is the most important element of any thriving city. Let’s go forward, together.