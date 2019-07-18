Pastor Erin Bird of Riverwood Church in Waverly wrote about baptism in the July 11, 2019 Waverly Democrat.
In answer to his question, “Why be baptized,” Pastor Bird rightly states, “God expects it.” Indeed, while true, that is an understatement, for our Lord not only expects that His people be baptized, He commands it (see Matthew 28:19; Acts 2:38)!
Pastor Bird also rightly stresses that “our salvation is only the work of God,” referencing Ephesians 2:8-9. While that is the clear teaching of Holy Scripture, Pastor Bird incorrectly understands baptism as our work when it is truly the Lord’s work. Even if we were to grant that the acts of pouring water or submersing under water and of being baptized are our work, the spiritual work occurring in baptism is “only the work of God” as the Scriptures make clear (see Ephesians 5:25-26; Titus 3:5-7; 1 Peter 3:21; 1 Corinthians 6:11; and numerous others).”
Truly, this is where Pastor Bird’s thinking, and Baptist baptismal doctrine in general, are simply incorrect: Baptism is not our work. Indeed, a close reading of the well-known baptismal text John 3:1-12 [13-21], from whence the phrase “born again” is taken, proves this clearly. In this text Jesus uses the analogies of birth and the wind to teach how the Holy Spirit performs the work of creating faith when and where it pleases Him, wholly apart from the work, will, reason, understanding, and even faith of the individual. In telling Nicodemus that he must be “born again,” or “born from above,” Jesus intended for Nicodemus to consider what it means to be born in the first place. Did you choose to be born? Did you understand what it meant to be born? Did you choose your sex, race, nationality, mother, father, sisters, brothers, or anything at all concerning your birth? The answer is, of course, “No.” Being born is not a choice or a decision that you make, but in fact, you are completely passive in birth. Being born is something that happens to you. And, that is precisely Jesus’ point in saying “You must be born again.” Jesus continues the analogy, next shifting to the wind: “The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear its sound, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes (John 3:8).” You cannot choose to make the wind blow upon you anymore than you can choose to make it stop, but the wind blows freely wholly apart from your personal choice, will, or understanding. Again, this is precisely Jesus’ point concerning the work of the Holy Spirit and being “born again” in Holy Baptism. Baptism is not our work, but it is “only the work of God.”
Not only does Pastor Bird consider Holy Baptism to be our work, but he believes that Jesus’ baptism was merely an example for us. Why be baptized? Pastor Bird’s answer to his own questions seems to be, because “Jesus did it.” “Jesus didn’t need to be ‘saved’ since He was the sinless Son of God,” says Bird. That’s true! However, Jesus wanted to be baptized, and He submitted to be baptized even though He was sinless, even though John tried to prevent Him. Jesus wanted to be baptized, and He was baptized, because it was “proper” and “fitting” “to fulfill all righteousness (Matthew 3:14).” It was at Jesus’ baptism that heaven was opened and the Father spoke “This is My beloved Son with whom I am well pleased,” and the Holy Spirit descended upon Jesus like a dove and remained with Him. The Scriptural testimony concerning the baptism of Jesus hardly makes it sound like an arbitrary or unnecessary thing that Jesus simply did as an example for us to follow. In fact, the testimony of the Apostles in the rest of the New Testament ascribe astounding gifts of God to the Sacrament of Holy Baptism: Baptism bestows the forgiveness of sins (Acts 2:38; 22:16); Baptism rescues from death and the devil by uniting us with Jesus in His death and resurrection (Romans 6:3-5; Colossians 2:11-12; Galatians 3:27-29; 1 Corinthians 6:11; 2 Corinthians 5:17; 1 Corinthians 12:13); Baptism gives eternal salvation (1 Peter 3:21; Titus 3:5-7). Thus, we do not get baptized merely because “Jesus did it,” but because God actually does something to us and gives to us the gifts of forgiveness, life, and salvation through Holy Baptism in and for the sake of His Son Jesus Christ.
Pastor Bird says that “you don’t ‘need’ to be baptized in order to be saved,” presumably because we are saved by grace through faith (Ephesians 2:8). Well, that is true, though it sets up a false dichotomy, and a dangerous one at that. Would one who professes faith in Christ refuse to be baptized, since the Lord commands it and has attached His blessings to it? I would surely pray not! Truly, to refuse baptism would seem to be active and intentional disobedience and proof that faith is not living. The Evangelist Mark links faith and baptism inexplicably together in salvation saying, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved (Mark 16:16).” Further, Pastor Bird makes the audacious statement, “Getting baptized doesn’t make you any spiritually cleaner,” in direct contradiction to the clear teaching of Holy Scripture! (1 Peter 3:21; Titus 3:5-7; Ephesians 5:25-26).
Truly, when we consider the sad reality that Christ’s body the Church is divided into countless denominations, sects, and factions, nothing can be clearer than the variance in teachings on such fundamental doctrines as Baptism, the Lord’s Supper, and Justification – all of which come down to misreading of God’s Word in Holy Scripture. Baptist denominations typically boast about their literal adherence to the Word of God as revealed in the Holy Scriptures, and yet they almost universally interpret and explain away the clear words of Scripture when they run contrary to human reason and wisdom. For example, Pastor Bird says that “you don’t ‘need’ baptism in order to be saved” and “baptism doesn’t make you any spiritually cleaner,” whereas Mark states, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved (Mark 16:16),” and Peter states, “Baptism […] now saves you (1 Peter 3:21) and “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38).”
It all comes down to God’s Word, the Holy Scriptures. What does the Lord say in His Word? Will you believe it and confess it, even if it runs contrary to your reason and wisdom, which are corrupted due to sin and the weakness of the flesh? Jesus said over the bread at the Last Supper, “This is My body,” and over the wine, “This is my blood.” Are these eight words unclear? No, they are so clear a little child could state what they say and mean. It is only human reason that scoffs thinking, “That is not possible! It has to mean something else.” Faith – true faith – answers, “No. Our Lord means what He says, despite my inability to understand how.” Likewise, the Scriptures say, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved,” and “Baptism now saves you.” Are these words unclear? No, again, they are so clear that a little child could state what they say and mean. It is only human reason that scoffs thinking, “That doesn’t make any sense! Surely one must be able to rationally understand and confess their faith in order to be saved! It can’t be that easy!” Faith answers, “No. Baptism is the work and gift of only God. I am but the passive recipient of His gracious action.”
There are so many denominational choices out there today. Waverly alone has no fewer than 12 Christian congregations. What is a Christian to do? Well, perhaps ask yourself, what does this denomination or congregation teach concerning baptism, the Lord’s Supper, and other core doctrines? Do they teach what the Word of God in the Holy Scriptures actually say? Let us follow the example of the Bereans: “They received the word with all eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see if these things were so” (Acts 17:11).