It is time to answer the question “Why am I running” for a second term as Mayor of Waverly. I could give you the answer that I frequently give: “I have not suffered enough abuse yet.”
That answer, obviously is given in jest, but at the same time there has been a small amount of that associated with the office of Mayor. In a recent article in “Governing” magazine, a study published in the journal “State and Local Government Review,” finds that 79% of mayors were subjected to some form of psychological abuse. Forty percent were demeaned at a public meeting and 68% were demeaned on social media. There are other figures, but these are the most relevant. So, the bottom line is “Can I take it?” Yes, I can.
I am running for a second term as your mayor to continue the relationship I have with the citizens of this community. I am running again to continue the relationship I have with city staff and employees. I am running again to see to fruition projects that will be forthcoming in the next few months and years: the reconstruction of the balance of Fourth Street Southwest, 10th Street Southwest, the airport runway extension, and a host of other projects.
The two large undertakings are the replacement of the Third Street Bridge and the completion of the youth ball fields. As most people know, the Bremer Ave. bridge is slated for total reconstruction in 2023 and this council has already begun discussions on how to get emergency vehicles across town in a timely manner and to make it more convenient for people to access our businesses from one side of the river to the other. A new youth ball diamond complex is being proposed across from the soccer complex along the Cedar River Parkway. Not only will it meet the needs of our youth that have waited almost 20 years for new diamonds, it will have a miracle field and playground to serve the youth with disabilities.
The mayor’s official duties as stated by city code are to lead the council meetings, support the council decisions, whether as mayor you agree with them or not, and to represent the city at official functions. I believe I have done those items with due diligence. I have listened to the citizens of Waverly, even though, as Mr. Sherer stated so well in a recent editorial, “Just because I don’t agree with you doesn’t mean I’m not listening.” I have listened to, and helped solve problems brought before me.
I am running on my leadership abilities, my experience of working with persons on a one-on-one relationship for 60-plus years, and integrity. Integrity is defined as, “Having strong moral principles.” These core values of personal leadership, experience, and integrity define who I am.
Thank you for your past support, I look forward to another two years of serving as your mayor. Please vote in the election Nov. 5. Make your choice wisely.