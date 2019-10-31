During the last six weeks, most candidates are being asked, “Why are you running?” “Why should I vote for you?” or “Why should you be elected?” However, I think the question really being asked by the public to each candidate is “Why should we place our trust in you to be one of our elected city leaders?” The question is about electing the most qualified leader for the job.
I am asking to be one of your city leaders because I want Waverly, as nearly everyone does, to maintain its great quality of life, its great education and its distinction as a great place to live. I do not think those important things can be maintained with leaders that are unprepared or unwilling to be collaborative with other leaders. I am not talking about always agreeing with one another when opinions vary. I am talking about servant leadership.
Servant leadership revolves around recognizing that everyone has value and treating people with civility, trust, and respect and that leaders can accomplish much when driven by a purpose beyond themselves. In other words, unselfish, unbiased leadership. Some may say that sounds too good to be true. I respectfully disagree. You should expect that from your elected city leaders. In fact, you should demand it.
The best leaders work hard to find a mutually agreeable solution, a compromise, which benefits the most people and with personal bias and personal gain removed. Some may ask, “If city leaders agree on an issue does that mean that they are not hearing all of the voices of the people?” I would say not necessarily. I think that it means the city leaders are trying solve a problem for the common good of all by listening and practicing good collaboration skills. There will be times when leaders may not agree on an issue, but when there is a differing opinion, they should act with civility and respect. That is what a good servant leader would do.
Unfortunately, to some, compromise has become a dirty word. Many people are unwilling to listen to opinions that are unlike their own. “Why?” you may ask. I think it is because in this day and age we have become so polarized by our own set of beliefs that we become frozen in getting anything meaningful accomplished with those that do not agree with our own opinion. Compromise can be achieved as simply as acknowledging the other person’s opinions and then accepting that you may not get everything you want.
I am not referring to the type of compromising where one is sacrificing core values. I am referring to the type of compromise that aims to meet the needs of as many people as possible through meaningful collaboration. Why is that important? Well, let us look what is at stake. Waverly is already known as a one of the premier cities in Iowa to raise a family, to get a good education and to enjoy the many amenities of a vibrant community, which is something that most people do not want to lose. That seems important enough for me. I think selecting the right servant leader is paramount to the future success of our community.
So, why should I be leading? I want to help the citizens of Waverly build on our past successes. I believe that I am a strong leader and collaborator and I know how to work respectfully and proactively with others to get the job done. I believe that I lead with humility and that I listen to learn. I have been doing just that for years; in fact, I have been in leadership positions in one way or another since I took an oath of office on my first day at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy back in 1990. My most recent leadership role is as the Director of Finance for Cedar Valley Hospice. In that leadership position I have had the challenge of helping to turn around a non-profit that had been struggling financially for several years. That turnaround has been accomplished. I have a financial mind and a fiscally responsible attitude.
Acta non verba. Deeds not words. That is the motto I lived by while in the military. That is the motto I live by now. If we want to make our community the best place to live, we must diagnose the problems, then work together to fix them. Spotting problems is not enough. Passing them along is not much better. As Henry Ford once said, “Don’t find fault, find a remedy.”
I believe that the voting public should elect the best leader for the job. A person that is not in perpetual disagreement with the city. A person that does not dwell on the negative. A person that is a strong collaborator. A person that is willing to listen to others even if they have a different opinion. A person that leads with humility. A person that has leadership experience. A person that is a servant leader.
I will be your servant leader if elected to the City Council.