Do you dread the lonely days and nights? Wonder what to do with your spouse’s belongings? Feel like your brain is in a fog? Unsure of how you’ll go on? GriefShare’s Loss of a Spouse is an outreach seminar, designed to offer hope and practical help to the widowed in our community.
At a Loss of a Spouse seminar, you’ll discover:
• Other people understand and have found ways to make it through
• Why it won’t always hurt so much
• Reasons for hope
• Practical tips for coping with the death of a spouse
Community members who have experienced the death of a spouse are invited to register for the GriefShare program hosted by Crosspoint Church in Waverly. This non-denominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics. The two-hour Loss of a Spouse program will held on Saturday, Sept. 14, with registration at 9 a.m. at the Crosspoint Church office located at 215 Third St. NW in Waverly. Online registration is available at: www.crosspointwaverly.com or call (319) 483-5116 for more information. Cost is $5.