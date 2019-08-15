Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Book cover

The cover of “Loss of a Spouse,” which will be used when GriefShare holds a seminar on the subject Sept. 14 at Crosspoint Church.

Do you dread the lonely days and nights? Wonder what to do with your spouse’s belongings? Feel like your brain is in a fog? Unsure of how you’ll go on? GriefShare’s Loss of a Spouse is an outreach seminar, designed to offer hope and practical help to the widowed in our community.

At a Loss of a Spouse seminar, you’ll discover:

• Other people understand and have found ways to make it through

• Why it won’t always hurt so much

• Reasons for hope

• Practical tips for coping with the death of a spouse

Community members who have experienced the death of a spouse are invited to register for the GriefShare program hosted by Crosspoint Church in Waverly. This non-denominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics. The two-hour Loss of a Spouse program will held on Saturday, Sept. 14, with registration at 9 a.m. at the Crosspoint Church office located at 215 Third St. NW in Waverly. Online registration is available at: www.crosspointwaverly.com or call (319) 483-5116 for more information. Cost is $5.

