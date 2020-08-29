JANESVILLE — The Janesville football team had a tough assignment Friday night to open the 2020 season at Jack Bolt Field.
Easton Valley came to town coming off a 9-2 2019 record and an appearance in the eight-player quarterfinals, while the Wildcats were 6-3 and just missed a playoff berth. Both teams looked to start the COVID-19-affected fall season on the right foot.
In the end, it was the River Hawks who came out on top, having to hold on against a spirited Janesville rally, 40-35, to get the first W of the season.
Wildcat coach Dale Eastman felt his team did well, even thought the ‘Cats came up a bit short.
“We competed, we played hard,” Eastman said. “We made some mistakes. I think we turned the ball over four times, and a botched punt that wasn’t supposed to be a fake punt that we made a pass on. We should’ve just punted the football and gave them a short field.
“To lose by 5 points with four turnovers and a botched punt, it was really our game to lose. We lost it. We did a lot of good things tonight, there’s a lot of things to clean up, it’s OK. (Easton Valley is) a good football team. They traveled a long ways on a hot day and come out here and beat us, you’ve got to give them props. We’re a good football team, they’re a good football team, you’ve got to see how it plays out.”
The Wildcats had a good scoring opportunity in their first possession. Janesville made it to the River Hawk 18-yard line, but the drive stalled there after six plays and 36 yards, and then Carson Pariseau’s 28-yard field goal attempt was blocked to keep the game scoreless.
From there, Easton Valley marched down the field for eight plays and 62 yards, with Porter Fuengen scampering in from 9 yards on a fourth-and-5 to open the scoring with 6 minutes, 32 seconds left in the opening quarter. The extra-point kick failed, keeping the tally at 6-0.
Each team then traded punts before Janesville committed its first turnover. Quarterback Leo Dodd underthrew a pass intended for Joey Carlson, but Fuegen undercut the route to pick the ball off. However, the Hawks were unable to take advantage of the turnover, and the first quarter ended 6-0 in favor of the visitors.
On the Wildcats’ next possession, they only managed four yards, and then Pariseau, back in punt formation, mishandled the snap. He tried to improvise and throw a pass to Wylie Sherburne, but it fell incomplete for a loss on downs at the Janesville 19.
Two plays later, Easton Valley’s Conor Gruver connected with Kolton Murphy for a 15-yard pass on the flat to give the guests a 12-0 lead with 10:19 to go before halftime.
The Hawks forced another turnover on the very next play from scrimmage. Jaden Appleby ran to his right, but an Easton Valley defender knocked the ball out of his grasp, which the Hawks recovered on the Wildcat 18. Three plays later, Fuegen ran it in from 14 yards out with 9:11 before halftime to give his squad an 18-0 advantage.
Janesville was able to get on the board on their next possession. They went four plays and 66 yards, with two big plays setting up the score. Pariseau broke a sweep for 37 yards to get to the Hawk 20, and then Dodd connected with Sherbune for 18 yards to get to the 2. Pariseau then finished off the drive with a dive to pull the ‘Cats within 18-7 with 7:54 before intermission.
But the River Hawks struck right back 47 seconds later. Gruver threw it to Parker Olson, who broke a tackle and went the rest of the way for a 63-yard touchdown to stretch the lead back to 24-7.
Janesville showed they could do the quick strike, too. They needed just three plays to go 63 yards, scoring on a 58-yard pass play from Dodd to Appleby, making the score 24-14 with 5:18 before the break.
The Hawks then lost the ball on downs on their next possession, giving the ball back to the Wildcats on the Janesville 35. Dodd and Pariseau only needed one play, as the ‘Cat QB sucked in the Easton Valley defense just enough to get the option pitch to his running back, who then took it the rest of the 45 yards for the score with 4:14 left in the half, narrowing the gap to 24-21, which was the eventual halftime tally.
The River Hawks were able to mount a seven-play, 65-yard drive out of the locker room that took 3:17. They capped the possession with a 15-yard reverse, with Carson Fuegen taking it in. He then caught the pass from older brother Porter for the 2-point conversion to take the 32-21 lead.
The Wildcats came right back to cut the lead again. They went six plays and 66 yards, with Dodd sweeping to the left and outrunning the defense for the 20-yard touchdown scamper to make the score 32-28 with 5:22 left in the penultimate period.
But the River Hawks had an immediate answer. They had a six-play, 65-yard scoring drive, capped by a Gruver-to-Carson Fuegen 13-yard pass play with 4:20 left in the quarter, with a Porter Fuengen run added on for the 40-28 lead.
The teams were at a stalemate until late in the fourth quarter. Janesville took the Easton Valley punt on its 25-yard line with about 6 minutes left in the game, and then needed just six plays to score on a Dodd-to-Carlson 33-yard pass with 3:34 to play to pull within five, 40-35.
The Wildcats needed to get a stop of the River Hawks to get one more chance to win the game. Janesville still had two timeouts, and Easton Valley was on its 15 after a touchback on the kickoff. On a second-and-5 at the Wildcat 39, Gruver fumbled on a keeper, but the Hawks were able to recover for a 2-yard loss, forcing Eastman to call one of the remaining timeouts.
On the ensuing third-and-7, Gruver connected with Olson for a 16-yard pass play and a fresh set of downs. Murphy was then stopped for a one-yard gain, with the Wildcats calling their final timeout of the game with 1:41 to go. But then Porter Fuegen gained 18 yards to get the first-and-goal at the 8 to ice the game.
Gruver was 18-for-28 passing for Easton Valley for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Porter Fuegen ran 15 times for 145 yards and two scores to go with six catches for 49 yards. Carson Fuegen had three runs for 19 yards and a TD and caught six balls for 50 yards and a trip to the end zone. Murphy had three grabs for 42 yards and a touchdown along with 17 totes for 49 yards, and Olson had two grabs for 76 yards and a score.
Dodd was 8-for-20 passing for 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and ran 15 times for 81 yards and a score. Pariseau gained 156 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns and had a 3-yard catch. Appleby grabbed to passes for 90 yards and a score along with two carries but lost 3 yards, while Carlson had 61 receiving yards on two grabs and a score as well as an 8-yard run.
Eastman, the Wildcat coach, said Dodd and Pariseau were the leaders of the team on the field Friday night.
“Carson is a horse out there,” Eastman said. “He’s tough to tackle. When we block for him, he makes things happen.
“Leo scrambles like nobody I’ve ever seen. He eludes plays, makes plays longer, and does a good job for us there and makes things happen. A lot of good things happened tonight. The best thing about it is that we played a football game. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. We could get told tomorrow that the season’s over. We hope not, but hopefully, we’ll take all of the precautions necessary, and we have the opportunity to get better, and come Monday, we’ll strap them back on again and get ready for (AGWSR).”
The Cougars blasted Clarksville Friday night, 72-20, scoring 66 points in the first half. They gained 377 yards on the ground in that game, paced by Jaden Penning’s 250 yards on 12 totes and five touchdowns.
Eastman said he doesn’t know much about AGWSR this year, but what he does know is the Cougars have size.
“They run the ball well, they’re pretty physical that way,” he said. “I think they’ll be bigger than us, size-wise. I think we’ll probably be faster and a little bit more athletic. It’s just whether we can execute properly for 48 minutes.
“Turnovers really cost us the ballgame (Friday). I’m proud of the guys of how they played, how they worked and prepared for tonight’s ball game. We just came up a little short.”