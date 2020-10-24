JANESVILLE — With the Janesville football team, their opponents can just pick their poison.
They can concentrate on stopping running back Carson Pariseau, but then quarterback Leo Dodd can carve the defense with his passing and running. However, if they focus on the Wildcat signal caller, Pariseau can break a big run for a score.
Against Lansing Kee High on Friday night, both of them had a big night in this 8-player Pod 5 second-round playoff game at Jack Bolt Field. Pariseau scored five touchdowns on the ground, getting 244 yards rushing, while Dodd threw for four scores, three of them to Jared Hoodjer, in a 62-26 victory over the Kee Hawks.
Head coach Dale Eastman praised Hoodjer for having a solid game on both sides of the football. The junior had 19 total tackles including seven solo stops to with his offensive output.
“He had a (heck) of a football game,” Eastman said of Hoodjer. “That’s a heck of a night for anybody.”
Eastman then turned his attention to his feature running back and quarterback.
“Another heck of a night out of those guys,” he said. “Leo played phenomenally. The only time we got hurt was when we hurt ourselves again tonight. We fumbled one play, and we threw a pick-six (interception for touchdown). The only time we were stopped was when we were beating ourselves.
“If we can do the things that we’re doing, that’s a fun football game.”
Pariseau gave all the credit to his line for opening the holes.
“If the front doesn’t block for me, I can’t get anything,” Pariseau said. “As long as I get the blocking, and Leo keeps throwing the ball as he does, when they try to stop the pass, we run. When they stop the run, we pass.
“You try to pick what you want to stop and try to stop it. We just beat you the other way.”
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats (8-1) to get on the scoreboard. On the second play of the game from scrimmage, Pariesau scored from 43 yards out for a touchdown just 21 seconds into the game. After a failed 2-point running attempt, the Cats were ahead 6-0.
Kee (5-4) was able to pound the football in their first possession, going 13 plays and amassing 38 yards with heavy doses of fullback Buddy Hill and tailback Landon Reams. However, quarterback Damon Weber was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-9 from the Wildcat 28 to turn the ball over on downs.
Again, Janesville struck quickly to score. Dodd connected with Jaden Appleby on the first play for 23 yards, and two plays later, Dodd found Hoodjer for a 30-yard completion for a touchdown with 4:08 left in the opening quarter for a 12-0 lead.
Kee was able to answer with a five-play drive that went 50 yards. Weber found the end zone on a 10-yard run with 1:49 left before the first change of ends to halve the lead to 12-6.
Janesville was able to answer on the next possession that straddled the quarters. The drive started at mid-field, and Pariesau had a 21-yard gain on third down to the Kee Hawk 19-yard line. After a 6-yard loss, Pariseau broke off a 24-yard run on the first play of the second period, with his stretch for the end zone coming up 1 yard short. He finished off the drive on the very next play with 11:18 left before intermission. He then added the 2-point conversion by trucking a defender at the goal line to make the score 20-6.
The Wildcat defense forced the Hawks to turn the ball over on downs on the Kee 38, but the first play forced Janesville backwards on a snap that went over Dodd’s head back to his 25. After a 4-yard Pariseau run, Dodd scrambled on a third-and-22 and threw to Wiley Sherburne for what wound up being a 46-yard gain to the Kee Hawk 5. Three plays later, Pariseau scored from 2 yards out to make the score 26-6 with 5:30 left in the half.
Kee then got a little bit of luck on the very next scrimmage play. Hill fumbled the ball after a 2-yard gain. However, Reams was able to pick up the loose change and rumble the rest of the way for a 55-yard touchdown run. After a pass from Weber to Hill for 2, the margin was 26-14 with 5:10 remaining before the break.
But Janesville found another quick hit. On the second play of the ensuing possession, Pariseau ran for 53 yards for a touchdown with 4:48 left in the second quarter. Dodd found Sherburne for the conversion to make the score 34-14.
The next four possessions ended in turnovers. On Kee’s third play of their next time with the ball, Weber’s pass intended for Hill was intercepted by Joey Carlson and returned to the Hawk 37. However on the next play, Dodd tried to pitch the ball to Pariseau on an option play, but it went awry. Hill pounced on the pigskin to give the ball back to Kee on their own 39.
The Hawks were able to mount a possession that reached the Wildcat 3, but a post-play personal-foul penalty pushed the ball back to the 18. After Weber lost 6 yards on a loss of footing on the next play, the forced a pass to Hill that was picked off by Hoodjer at the 5.
In the ensuing possession, Dodd connected with Pariseau for 13 on first down, but then another pass intended for Pariseau was intercepted by Jayden Drape and taken back 20 yards for the score with 1:02 before the break to make the score 34-20.
The Wildcats only needed two plays to rectify that wrong. Pariseau ran in both of those, first of 9 yards and then for 50 for the touchdown with 34 seconds left for the 40-20 lead. Then on the kickoff, Reams fumbled on his 31-yard line, recovered by Janesville. Two plays later, Dodd found Hoodjer from 8 yards for another touchdown with 13 seconds left for the 46-20 halftime score.
At the start of the third quarter, it seemed that Kee was going to grab the momentum when Reams made a 67-yard kickoff return to the Janesville 12-yard line. However, over the next four plays, the Kee Hawks netted a 1-yard loss and lost the ball on downs without points.
The Wildcats then went 10 plays and 67 yards to add another eight points, capped with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Dodd to Sherburne and a Pariseau conversion run with 8:12 left in the penultimate period for a 54-20 lead.
Kee again lost possession on downs after a nine-play possession that went 36 yards to the Janesville 27. The Wildcats then needed six plays to go 53 yards with a Dodd-to-Hoodjer 28-yard pass play with 1:39 to go in the third, followed by a pass to Sherburne for two to invoke the running clock, 62-20.
The Hawks were able to answer with a time-consuming, 11-play drive added by a personal-foul flag and capped by a 2-yard run by Weber. However, the two-point conversion run failed, keeping the margin at 36, 62-26, with 5:19 to play.
Full statistics for the game were not yet uploaded to Varsity Bound immediately Friday night.
Eastman said Pariseau running the ball was the right move.
“You’ve got to feed him the pill,” the Wildcat coach said. “He’s a horse. You know, 205 pounds, 6-foot tall, strong as a bull, one guy doesn’t bring him down.
“It was exciting to watch him play. He’s going to give all the credit to those guys up front. That’s what’s nice about him, a humble kid. He does a great job for us.”
Eastman also said Dodd had a great game behind center.
“He throws the ball well, he sees the open receiver,” Eastman said. “He’s elusive out there. When he gets pressure, he can roll outside and get away from people and makes good things happen for us.
“It’s really nice. It gives us a good one-two combination, a one-two punch, where you have two guys, if they stop the run, we can still throw the ball. If you stop the pass, we’re going to run the ball. Pick your poison. Hopefully, we can execute as the week goes on.”