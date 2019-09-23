JANESVILLE — Thomas Even can do it all.
The Don Bosco running back and kick returner was a dominant force Friday night, scoring four times for the top-ranked team in 8-man football to lead the Dons past Janesville, 62-7, at Jack Bolt Field.
Even scored on a punt return following the Wildcats’ opening possession and then three more times on the ground. That was on top of an interception for a touchdown and two Cael Frost scoring passes and a run to pay dirt.
For Wildcats coach Dale Eastman, the scoreboard told much of the story.
“I thought first half defensively, we only gave up 21 points,” Eastman said. “We gave up a special teams touchdown and gave up an interception return for a touchdown, and that makes it 35-7, but defensively, we did some things that made them drive the field.
“You know, they’re good. I said at the beginning of the week that it’s probably the best Don Bosco team I’ve seen. I played against them when they were state champs. As much as I appreciate how good Jake Hogan and Austin Svoboda were when they were winning state titles, this team is deeper and more athletic. They’ve got seven, eight, 10 different guys that are phenomenal out there on that field. They’re a good football team. I tip my hat to them. They’re good. They’re going to beat a lot of teams. Hopefully, we can bounce back next week and get one.”
The Dons (4-0 overall, 2-0 District 2) started the scoring with just 1 minute, 37 seconds elapsed in the opening quarter. After they forced the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) to punt, Even fielded it from his own 19-yard line and made the coverage team miss many tackles on his way to the end zone. The two-point run made the score 8-0 early.
Janesville had another three-play possession that led to a punt. Even’s return went into Wildcat territory, but it got called back to the Dons’ 8-yard line after a blindside block penalty was flagged on the return. It didn’t matter, though, as Bosco drove it 72 yards on nine plays, capped by Even’s 17-yard run for the 14-0 advantage with 4 minutes, 34 seconds left in the opening period.
The Wildcats had a decent drive going, aided by a 15-yard facemask penalty, but it stalled on the Dons’ 38. The punt went out of bounds at the Bosco 5, and the Janesville defense forced a three-and-out with only 2 yards gained.
Getting the ball back with seconds to play in the first, Carson Pariseau had a first-down run of 3 yards, and then after the change of ends at Wildcat 37, Pariseau took it the remaining 43 yards to cut the Dons’ lead to 14-7 with 11 minutes, 53 seconds left in the half.
Eastman said that score gave his team hope.
“Fourteen-seven, we’re down one touchdown,” he said. “You think maybe you’d answer the bell right there, get a defensive stop, and then maybe get another one in and maybe put a little bit of pressure on them.”
However, the momentum didn’t last long for Janesville. Quarterback Cael Frost on a third-and-5 from his 34 found Lewis Havel for a 35-yard pass play to give them a first down on the Wildcat 11. On the next play, Even went into the end zone, but the touchdown was called back for a holding call. Three plays later, however, Frost connected with Havel for a 19-yard scoring pass to stretch the lead to 21-7 with 8 minutes, 47 seconds to go.
On the next possession for Janesville, Leo Dodd’s pass to Wiley Sherburne fell incomplete, and then he was sacked for a 5-yard loss. On third down, his pass was picked off by Dillon Welter, who returned it 35 yards for the touchdown for a 28-7 lead with 7 minutes, 38 seconds before intermission.
After another three-and-out for the ‘Cats, the Dons had a quick-hitting drive of six plays for 77 yards. The key moment was a 64-yard run by Even from his own 13 to the Janesville 3. Two plays later, he finished it off with his third score of the game with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the half.
Don Bosco got the ball back one more time before the break. Even broke a 48-yard run to the Wildcat 17, and then Frost connected with Havel to get the ball to the 8. However, Frost coughed up the football at the Janesville 1, which was recovered by Jaden Appleby to prevent any further damage before the teams went to the locker rooms with the Dons leading, 35-7.
The Dons picked things up where they left off at the start of the third quarter. They needed just three plays to score again from 59 yards, capped by a 44-yard pitch-and-catch from Frost to Cade Tenold. The missed PAT set the score at 41-7 with 10 minutes, 56 seconds left in the period.
After the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs on the Dons’ 32, Even scored his fourth TD of the game, third on offense, with a 41-yard run with 7 minutes, 35 seconds to go in the third to make the score 48-7.
Eastman, the Janesville coach, called the Don runner the best player on the field.
“He’s good. He’s an athlete,” Eastman said of Even. “He’s a state runner-up wrestler. He deadlifts 500 or 600 pounds. He’s a good young man. I’ve never heard anything bad said about the kid. He works hard in the weight room, and you can tell when he’s out here.
“Not one guy is going to bring him down. He runs out of arm tackles. You’ve got to have two or three or four guys on him to bring him down to the ground. I tip my hat to him. I tip my hat to the whole team. They’re well coached, they’re fast, they’re strong, they’re athletic, and they’re really darn good.”
Later, Frost would score on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run to cap a five-play, 49-yard drive, and then Ryan Naughton scored on his only touch of the game with a 65-yard run to cap the scoring.
For the Wildcats, Dodd was 8-14 passing for just 43 yards and an interception and ran 11 times for 19 yards. Pariseau had five carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. Joey Carlson had four grabs for 28 yards, while Billingsley had a 9-yard catch.
Meanwhile, Even had 13 carries for 212 yards with his three touchdowns to go with two punt returns for 74 yards and a score, for a total of 286 all-purpose yards. Frost was 7-13 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns along with 11 carries for 63 yards and a score. Havel had six grabs for 96 yards and a score, while Tenold had a 44-yard TD catch, and Naughton had his 65-yard scoring run.
Next up for the Wildcats is their homecoming matchup with Rockford (3-1, 1-1), who beat Dunkerton, 46-18, on Friday. Eastman said how his team “answers the bell” after the loss to Don Bosco will determine their fate against the Warriors.
“We found toughness (Friday),” he said. “We didn’t quit. But how do we answer? Do we want to be 3-2 next week, or do we want to be 4-1 after next week?
“That’s going to determine the fight that our kids have. How do you show up for practice (Saturday), how do you show up for film on Sunday, how do you show up for practice on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday? Are you ready to take the next step, or are you going to dwell on this one and let it hinder our whole season?
“That’s the challenge I’ve presented them, and so now, it’s on them. Obviously, I have to coach it to get them up to speed, but that’s the challenge. Are you willing to get better, or are you going to let this loss build and continue to pile on?”
To do that, Eastman said the Wildcats need to improve on the offensive line.
“I’m not making any excuses, (but) we’re down three starters on the offensive line,” he said. “Our third-string center went out with a concussion at halftime, so we’re piecemealing a line together. That’s a dang good football team over there (in Don Bosco). We’re just going to have to move things around to get our best eight on the football field, and hopefully, we can compete next week.”