TRIPOLI – Heading into Friday’s 8-man, District 2 matchup between Janesville and Tripoli, all eyes were on Panthers quarterback Conner Piehl.
That was especially true for the Wildcats' defense.
Piehl came into the game fourth in 8-man with 21 total touchdowns, tied for second with 13 rushing scores and second with 770 rushing yards. Those stats helped Tripoli amass a 4-0 record to start the 2020 season.
However, Janesville was on a three-game winning streak after a season-opening home loss to Easton Valley. The Wildcats wanted to show they are the class of the district and could stop Piehl in his tracks.
Mission accomplished.
Carson Pariseau scored six touchdowns, while Leo Dodd added a pair of passing scores while the Wildcats held Piehl in check with just three tallies to grab a 54-18 victory over the Panthers at the Tripoli Football Field.
Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said one key to the victory was the offensive line blocking for his quarterback and main running back.
“I thought our line came out and played physical, all three or four of the linemen that were out there,” the coach said after the game. “They really did an outstanding job. We were able to open up holes for Carson all night long. Pariseau ran – I don’t know how many yards he ended up with – he had a phenomenal night (Friday), all thanks to his linemen.
“We competed in all three phases of the football game – offense, defense and special teams – and came out with a big victory.”
Dodd said the victory proved that the 'Cats can win as a unit.
“We had a good team effort, all phases of the ball, we looked good,” Dodd said. “The O-line played terrific, our running back, Carson, played out of his mind. We played really good as a team. I was really impressed.”
Pariseau said the victory skyrocketed the Wildcats’ confidence.
“Our confidence is just through the roof right now after beating this team,” Pariseau said. “They only scored 18 points. From the first play of the game, we came out fired up and ready to go, and we just dominated them from the start to the end.”
Tripoli head coach Joe Urbanek didn’t see Janesville’s domination coming.
“They out-physicalled us, offensively and defensively,” Urbanek said. “They deserved the win. They outplayed us all night long.”
The game didn’t start that well for Janesville (4-1 overall, 4-0 District 2). Dodd’s first pass from scrimmage went through the hands of Jaden Appleby and into the mitts of Rowan Carlson on the Tripoli 10-yard line. However, the Panthers (4-1, 3-1) couldn’t take advantage of the turnover, as they went three-and-out on a sack, a pass for no gain and an incompletion.
The Wildcats took over on the Tripoli 39-yard line and then needed seven plays to dent the scoreboard first. Pariseau capped the drive with a 14-yard run with 7 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the opening stanza to give Janesville a 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to respond. After a 6-yard run by Carlson, Piehl connected with Blake Brocka for 59 yards and a score with 6:54 left in the quarter. However, Carlson was stopped short on the 2-point conversion to keep the score 7-6.
Janesville came right back on the next possession, going 50 yards over seven plays, scoring on a Dodd-to-Joey Carlson 30-yard pass with 3:37 before the change of ends to make it 14-6.
The Wildcats got the ball right back on the second play of the Panthers' ensuing possession, intercepting Piehl’s pass intended for Dawson Bergmann on the Tripoli 20. Three plays later, Pariseau scored from 5 yards out to make it 20-6 with 2:02 to go in the first frame.
Tripoli had a drive going at the quarter change and got to the Wildcats' 7-yard line. However, on second-and-goal, Piehl coughed up the football, and Janesville recovered at their own 6. On the very next play, Pariseau appeared to have scored from 74 yards, but a block-in-the-back penalty on Janesville brought the ball back to the Wildcats' 35.
However, the 'Cats were undeterred. Three plays later, Dodd found Jared Hoodjer in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown with 10:27 before halftime to increase the advantage to 26-6.
But the Panthers struck right back on the very next play from scrimmage. Piehl made a 65-yard toss to Austin Bremner with 9:52 left in the half to narrow the gap to 26-12.
Janesville threatened to score again on its next possession, as the Wildcats reached the Panthers' 5. However, a false-start penalty, a run by Joey Carlson for no gain and a sack of Dodd by Bremner pushed the ball back to the 22. And then, on fourth-and-goal, Dodd was unable to connect with Carlson and turned the ball over on downs.
But Tripoli was unable to do much on its next drive. The Panthers had a seven-play series that was stalled on a holding call before Piehl was sacked for an 8-yard loss on fourth-and-7 on his own 35 to give the ball back to Janesville on the Panthers' 27.
On the very next play, Pariesau rumbled for 26 yards to the 1-yard line, and then finished it off himself with 1:31 before halftime and added a 2-point conversion to make the score 34-12 at the intermission.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Tripoli went three-and-out, Janesville lost the ball on downs on the Panthers' 25 and Piehl fumbled again, this time covered up by Keegan Eastman at his own 17.
The ensuing drive straddled into the fourth quarter, and Pariseau finished the nine-play, 63-yard possession with an 18-yard run with 11:14 left in the game. The 2-point pass fell incomplete, so Janesville lead 40-12.
After a punt by Tripoli, a Pariesau fumble was recovered by Tripoli's Bryce Schroeder, and Dodd intercepted a Piehl pass on the Wildcats' 15, Pariseau struck quickly with a 65-yard sprint along the left sideline to make the score 46-12 with 8:22 to play.
The Panthers were able to march down the field on their next series. On the second play, Piehl found Bremner for 42 yards to the Janesville 6, with a horse-collar tackle adding another 3 yards on the half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty. Despite a false-start, Brocka got the Panthers 7 yards closer on the next three plays, before Piehl snuck into the end zone from 1 yard out with 6:16 to play for the 46-18 score.
However, Janesville put the game away on a four-play drive covering 52 yards. Dodd had a 35-yard fumblerooskie-like run that eventually set up Pariseau’s 9-yard touchdown run with 4:26 left for the 54-18 tally.
Dodd said the defense stepped up huge for the Wildcats throughout.
“Take away a couple of those big plays, it’s a whole different ball game, honestly,” the Janesville junior quarterback said. “It would be even worse (for them), hats off to our defense. They played great. They shut down Piehl, who is almost leading the state in touchdowns. He’s a beast, and we shut him down (Friday).
“I think we’ve had a couple of dominant performances thus far. This is probably our best one yet, for sure.”
Pariseau believed the Wildcats threw a few proverbial punches in the mouth with the way they handled the Panthers.
“There were a couple of plays, like stopping them on fumbles and turnovers on defense, especially when they were (at the south end of the field),” the senior running back said. “We were able to get some key turnovers and get some stops.”
Urbanek, the Panthers coach, said the Wildcats bottled up Piehl throughout the game.
“You turn the ball over – I think we turned it over four times in a game early that we could’ve been in,” Urbanek said. “It kind of snowballed on us. Piehl never got loose. We rely on his athleticism. It just didn’t happen tonight.”
Dale Eastman, the Janesville coach, said things fell into place for his squad.
“We’ve played some opponents I feel that we were supposed to beat (earlier this season),” he said. “I’m not saying we were supposed to win tonight. They were 4-0. They’re a real good football team.
“We got the better of them tonight. If we played tomorrow (Saturday), it could be a different ball game. I give Coach Urbanek tons of credit. He’s got a great football team. I think he does the coaching over here the right way, gets good numbers out here, and that tells you a lot about a coaching staff.
“We had a great game plan, I felt. Our coaches came up with a great game plan this week. We came out here and executed it. I’m not saying we executed it perfectly. We played a pretty good football game for 48 minutes.”
Score by quarters
Janesville……20 14 0 20 — 54
Tripoli………… 6 6 0 6 — 18
First quarter
J: Carson Pariesau 14-yard run (Pariesau kick) 7:36
T: Blake Brocka 59-yard pass from Conner Piehl (run failed) 6:54
J: Joey Calrson 30-yard pass from Leo Dodd (Pariesau kick) 3:37
J: Pariseau 5-yard run (kick blocked) 2:02
Second quarter
J: Jared Hoodjer 24-yard pass from Dodd (kick blocked) 10:27
T: Austin Bremner 65-yard pass from Piehl (run failed) 9:52
J: Pariesau 1-yard run (Pariseau run) 1:31
Third quarter
No scoring
Fourth quarter
J: Pariesau 18-yard run (pass failed) 11:14
J: Pariseau 65-yard run (pass failed) 8:22
T: Piehl 1-yard run (run failed) 6:16
J: Pariseau 9-yard run (Pariseau run) 4:26
Individual Statistics
Passing (completions-attempts-interceptions, yards, TDs)
Tripoli: Conner Piehl 11-24-2, 243 yards, 2 TDs.
Rushing (attempts-yards, TDs)
Tripoli: Piehl 22-58, 1 TD, Rowan Carlson 2-9, Blake Brocka 4-9, Austin Bremner 2-4, Jase Hereid 2-3.
Receiving (catches-yards, TDs)
Tripoli: Bremner 3-114, 1 TD, Brocka 1-59 1 TD, Hereid 4-32, Cade Mueller 2-28, Bryce Schroeder 1-10.
Janesville statistics will be available soon.