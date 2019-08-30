Janesville head football coach Dale Eastman had some uncertainties heading into the 2019 football season.
But on Aug. 30, one thing was certain – Janesville was determined to start their season with a victory over Central Elkader. That mission was accomplished as a result of solid defense and scrappy offense, as the Wildcats went on to win their first game of the season, 62-8.
Eastman said there is still much work to be done after the season-opening win, but he was also impressed with the team’s overall performance.
“Offensively, we were able to do what we wanted to do – run and throw the ball,” Eastman said. “The offensive line did a lot better than I anticipated, so that was a good thing. Defensively, we missed some tackles there early, and they [Central Elkader] were able to run up inside and that’s something we need to work on. For the most part, anytime you put 62 points up, and it was 42-0 after the first quarter, is a good night.”
It took the Wildcats just one minute, 30 seconds to get on the board. With 10:30 on the clock in the first stanza, Janesville’s Leo Dodd handed off to Carson Pariseau, who took it to the endzone for a Wildcat touchdown. Pariseau also took the PAT attempt, but to no avail, as Janesville had an early 6-0 advantage over the Warriors.
The following series, Central Elkader was facing a play on third and 15. Wiley Sherbrune made a tackle and forced a fumble, which he recovered himself in the Warrior endzone for another Janesville score. This time, the Wildcats went for a two-point conversion, which was good, after Dodd connected with Sherburne for a 14-0 lead.
With the Warriors getting the ball once more on the following series, Tegan Meyer forced another Central Elkader fumble on the Warriors’ 32-yard line, giving the Wildcats possession yet again. Janesville was able to capitalize on that play, as Dodd connected with Pariseau for a Wildcat touchdown, with Pariseau also tacking on the extra point to make it 21-0 with 7:47 left to play in the opening period.
Janesville continued to dominate on the offensive side of the ball, as the Wildcats scored again, thanks to the duo of Dodd and Pariseau from 49 yards out. On Pariseau’s third score of the night, he also made his second PAT attempt, giving his team the 28-0 lead with 5:46 left in the first quarter.
It wasn’t until the 4:39 mark in the first period when the Warriors were able to earn their first first down, as Reegan Erickson passed to Evan Pensel, who was marked down at the Janesville 36-yard line. After that point, Central Elkader went three and out, punting to Janesville’s Jaden Appleby, who then exploded toward the endzone on a 71-yard punt return, as he took it all the way for a Wildcat touchdown. With Appleby’s touchdown, the Wildcats were up 35-0 with 3:23 left in the first.
On their next series, Central Elkader went four and out, as they turned the ball over on downs to the Wildcats on their own 24-yard line. Janesville was sure to make quick work of their next series, as Dodd handed off to Appleby for a Wildcat score with 59 seconds left in the opening quarter. With Pariseau’s PAT attempt ruled as good, the Wildcats held a 42-0 lead after one quarter of play.
The start of the second stanza was nearly identical to the first, as Dodd kept the ball for a Wildcat touchdown at the 10:13 mark, making it 49-0 with Pariseau’s extra point.
With just over three minutes left in the opening half, Janesville’s Dodd handed off to Appleby, who powered through Central Elkader’s defensive line for an open look toward the endzone. Appleby’s touchdown was paired with another successful PAT attempt by Pariseau for a 56-0 lead, which was also the margin at halftime.
Even though both teams ran a few series during the third quarter, the period was scoreless for Central Elkader and Janesville, as the score was still in the Wildcats’ favor at 56-0.
At the start of the fourth frame, it had appeared that Central Elkader garnered a bit of momentum, since the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs to start the fourth quarter, with Peyton Trees now playing the quarterback position for Janesville.
The Warriors were able to score on the next series; however the Wildcats were able to bring down a Warrior at the 1-yard line. But, at the 6:22 mark in the fourth quarter, Central Elkader’s Collin McManigle punched the ball into the endzone for the Warriors’ first score of the game. Attempting a two-point conversion, the Warriors’ quarterback, Erickson, was able to find his way in the endzone to make it 56-8.
Janesville came back with an answer at 3:23 in the fourth, when the Wildcats’ third quarterback of the game, Keegan Eastman, pitched the ball to Jake Bromwich for another Janesville score on third down. The Wildcats tried the two-point conversion, but failed.
As time ran out, Janesville took the season-opening victory, 62-8, starting out their season with a 1-0 record, while Central Elkader fell to 0-1.
Individual statistics were unavailable at press time.
Eastman said one of the opportunities he was most proud with Friday night was the ability to get all of the Wildcats in the game.
“The best part of the night was that I had 30 guys, 28 are dressed, and all 28 got to play,” Eastman said. “Everybody works hard and everybody gets a chance to play. That’s what’s exciting about coaching football at Janesville and getting everybody in to play.”
Pariseau, who finished with three scores on the night, including six PATs, said the season-opener victory gives his team confidence heading into week two.
“I think it’s a great confidence booster,” Pariseau said. “We will take into next week, as we prepare for WACO [Wayland].”
Heading into the second week of competition, Janesville travels to WACO on Sept. 6.
Even though the Wildcats are able to chalk up week one as a victory, Eastman knows it’s just one game down.
“It’s just a stepping stone,” Eastman said. “It’s week one. It’s one step. Where do we go from here? We’ve got to get better where we were bad, and we’ve got to get better where we were good to get to that next step. 1-0 is where we wanted to be after tonight. Next week, we want to be 2-0. It’s just one step at a time, and we will see how we go. Hopefully, we can build on this. I said in the beginning of the season that our young guys have to step up and gain some confidence and this is a great confidence builder. But, we are probably going to play a little bit better of a team next week at WACO. We will see how we can do.”