JANESVILLE — What’s Halloween without a bit of a scary situation?
In Thursday’s Class 1A Region 5 semifinal between third-ranked Janesville and North Butler, the visiting Bearcats came out as a team possessed. However, the Wildcats were able to charge up their proton packs and rid Shelly Sorensen Court of anything that haunted them to take a straight-sets victory, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13.
Wildcat coach Shelly Sorensen said North Butler came out ready to play.
“They battled really well, put some pressure on, and they were right in it,” Sorensen said. “We had to make some great plays against them to take that first set.
“The scores don’t indicate (the story). North Butler’s a great team, and we were able to outlast them and make a few plays to get some runs going throughout that match to take that win.”
Bearcat skipper Laura Schwickerath was proud of how her team started the match and gave Janesville something to worry about early.
“We really wanted to focus on being loose, being competitive and just having energy,” Schwickerath said. “Last year, we were in the same situation, saw Janesville in the third round, and we didn’t really show up to compete. I thought we were pretty intimidated.
“This year, we came out showing we had nothing to lose. They are the rated team, they have rich tradition, and we wanted to play our game and give it our all, and I felt we did that.”
Janesville (32-11) did blitz the early going, taking an 8-2 lead out of the gate. Marra Fitzgerald started the run with a two-handed push to put the ball down on the Bearcat (25-10) side of the net, followed by an ace by Bailey Hoff. After an attack error, Fitzgerald and Cloey McCarville put down back-to-back balls, and then Fitzerald recorded a block on Sydney Eiklenborg. After an NB passing error, Piper McCarville put a roof over Eiklenborg to make the score 8-2 and forcing Schwickerath to call the first timeout of the match.
The halt in play helped the Bearcats, because out of the huddle, they notched six straight points. Eiklenborg started off with a kill, and two points later, Katellin Barth notched an ace, and Eiklenborg stuffed Meister to pull within two. Another Barth ace and a Cassidy Staudt spike caused Sorensen to pump the brakes and take the TO. However, on the first point out of the huddle, the Wildcats committed an attack error to give the Bearcats the 9-8 lead.
That lead was short-lived for NB. Three straight errors gave the Wildcats a 12-9 advantage, and after that, Janesville started to roll. They were able to string some mini-runs of two, three and two points to grab a 19-12 advantage. The play went back and forth until the Bearcats got back-to-back points to pull within 22-18. After a side-out to make it 23-18, it appeared that an attack by Eiklenborg glanced off a block attempt by the Janesville front line. However, all four officials did not detect the touch, and one of the line judges raised his flag to call the ball wide to give the Wildcats a set point. A free-ball attempt by NB fell short to give Janesville the 25-18 first set.
Set two started out in see-saw fashion until Hoff put down an attack to start a 14-2 run that would eventually allow the Wildcats to put a stranglehold on the set. Schwickerath had to use both of her timeouts six points apart, as Janesville took an 18-6 lead. That run included aces by Kennedy Eastman and Hoff but mostly hitting errors by the Bearcats.
North Butler tried to get back into the set with a 5-1 run to pull within 19-11, but Cloey McCarville put one down off Eiklenborg to get the side-out. That spurred a 6-1 runout, which includes kills by Piper McCarville, Meister and Hoff and capped by Cloey McCarville turning away an attack by Kristin Dralle for the 25-12 second-set win.
In set three, the Wildcats took the lead early, amassing a 13-5 advantage before the Bearcats could get a chance to right themselves. They did get a four-point run on a pair of kills by Kiya Johnson, a Janesville error, and another ball down by Dralle. However, setter Gabby Gergen caught NB napping with a second-ball kill to give the serve back to her side of the net. Kills by Fitzgerald and Hoff put the score at 16-9 before Dralle interrupted the string. The teams traded points until a return by the Bearcats fell short to give Janesville an 18-11 lead.
With the score 20-13 and the serve to NB, an attack by Gergen slammed off the back of Johnson’s head before it eventually hit the floor. That keyed a five-point run to close out the match, 25-13 in set three.
Despite the sweep, Schwickerath after the match thought her team earned some confidence.
“I know that we can compete with really good teams if we play like that all the time and bring that energy and that intensity and competitiveness all the time,” she said, “every game of every match.
“Serve-receive is always a big (element). You have to get out of serve-receive. I thought we needed to be in-system more on serve-receive, so we put our hitters in a good position to put the ball down. I thought we struggled a little bit there. We didn’t have an answer for their middles and the quicks. We struggled to defend that a little bit.”
Sorensen said even though it seemed her team was in control, North Butler continued to provide pressure.
“We talked to the girls to make sure they kept communicating, take care of all of the little things and look for their opportunities,” she said. “They did a great job of that.
“It was a great team effort. We had a lot of people contributed. Cloey McCarville came out strong and had a couple of big swings right off the bat, and then Marra Fitzgerald, our middle, probably had one of her best nights with coming through hitting. She just didn’t make many errors and got a lot of her swings down for kills. It’s just the consistency from our upperclassmen, and that does a lot for our team. Gabby Gergen does a great job of running our offense and getting to the balls, whether it’s a great pass or it’s off a little, she’ll find it, she’ll get there and put the ball up and find a hitter to get a good swing.”
Statistically for the Wildcats, Fitzgerald led the Janesville attack with 15 kills with a .652 efficiency. Hoff followed with eight, hitting at a .421 clip to with 16 dis and three aces. Meister put down six balls with two service winners, Pyper McCarville had five scores, and Cloey McCarville put three on the floor with a pair of blocks. Bengen had two aces and seven digs, while Gergen had 36 assists.
The Bearcats lose four seniors after Thursday’s loss: Staudt, Riley Engelhardt, Mollie Hearn and Dralle. Schwickerath said the quartet have been positive leaders for NB.
“They’ve been so welcoming to the younger girls,” she said. “We’ve had two of them leading on the court and two of them who have been taking a role from the bench and have made just as much of an impact in their positivity and the way they’re helping everyone out. We’re going to miss them for sure.”
She was happy with where the Bearcats are at heading into the offseason.
“Obviously, there’s a couple of matches I’d like to have back that we didn’t play with this much energy and competitiveness,” she said, “but I think we know what we are capable of, and I know that the girls have high expectations in themselves. We just need to believe in that all of the time.”
Janesville is on to the Region 5 final against No. 11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (27-8), who defeated Algona Bishop Garrigan (19-12) in four sets, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14.
Sorensen said her team needs to be ready for what the Rebels will throw at them.
“Gladbrook went to state last year,” she said. “They have the one really phenomenal hitter (Saari Kuehl, a junior with a .325 hitting efficiency and 393 kills heading into Thursday’s match with the Golden Bears), plus a well-balanced team around her.
“We just got to play, prepare and focus on the fundamentals. We’ve got to pass the ball well on offense and we’ve got to play some good defense. We’re not going to stop them, but we’ve got to slow them down and take them out of system enough to give ourselves a chance for the win.”