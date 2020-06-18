Reminder that that Wilder Park, Alison, is available for RV & tent camping, plus rental of the lodge and two cabins.
There are now 60 campsites with the “overflow” sites. Choose from full hook-ups with electric and water at all sites.
For the many amenities campers and visitors may enjoy: Three kinds of golf, walking and bike trail, pickleball, fishing ponds, two playgrounds, giant chess-checker board, sand volleyball, shower house and free wireless internet.
Three “extreme” storm shelters provide protection in severe weather for 150 people.
Starting Wednesday, July 15, quality concerts will be held for seven weeks, starting at 7 p.m. at the park.
For reservations call City Hall, 319-267-2245 and experience “Iowa’s Hidden Gem.”