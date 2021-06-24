The Allison Park Board, in cooperation with Associated Member Dave Smith, will offer six quality concerts starting Wednesday, July 14.
Concerts are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Please clip the following summaries and mark your calendars for some excellent entertainment at Wilder Park, Alison, at no charge.
Caterer Lizzy Lou’s will have maid rites, tacos in a bag, pies, plus other food and desserts. The Allison Park Board will serve popcorn, drinks and other selections. There will be more detailed information each week on the qualities and uniqueness of each musical group.
July 14: Sugar Daddys Jazz Band – For 34 years, this Band has specialized in all types of music from Dixieland to Big Band, plus some new Pop Tunes.
July 21: Blue Tone Jazz Collective – Second year at Wilder Park. A group of Eastern Iowa professionals who love music and the audience will enjoy a unique jazz experience.
July 28: Rosewood Novelty Trio – A group also relatively new to Wilder Park. The trio features a Percussion Instruction professor at the University of Northern Iowa, who plays a crowd pleasing xylophone.
Aug. 4: Metro Brass Quintet – Has traditionally been a crowd pleasing group that claim to be the best in the Midwest. Plays all genres of music.
Aug 11: Sugar Daddys Big Band – Now consist of 17 members with a vocalist. Plays music of the 1930s and ’40s with a an occasional number from later years. Performs songs by Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Glenn Miller & Others. A soloist on a xylophone also will be featured.
Aug. 18: Musica Ficta – The audience has enjoyed this group at Wilder Park in past years. They are unique in that a drummer adds to the quality of all styles of music that is performed.