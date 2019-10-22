Jennifer Wiley, of Denver, was one of five Wartburg College students to present at the 2019 Iowa Science Teaching Section Fall Conference in Ankeny on Oct. 7.
Wiley, an elementary education major, presented with classmates Hannah James and Johanna Vander Wilt on “Astronomy in the Elementary Classroom” as part of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program. She also presented on the “Comparison of Active and Passive Learning on Long-term Academic Retention in Elementary Schools.”
In addition, Michael Bechtel, Wartburg professor of science education, presented on “Biophilia in the Classroom.” Students from his elementary science methods course also joined him at the conference.
The Iowa Science Teaching Section is part of the Iowa Science Academy, a nonprofit that furthers scientific research, science education, public understanding of science and the recognition of excellence in these endeavors.
