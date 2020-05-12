Vicki Wilken knew it was time to make a change. She had struggled with her weight since her children had been born and had tried every diet out there. In 2015,
Vicki was in a terrible Chuck Wagon race accident in which she suffered a traumatic brain injury. After months in rehab, Vicki was able to come home but exercising had become much harder for her.
With a great support system behind her, Vicki decided to look into the Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Program at WHC. She made an appointment with Dr. J. Matthew Glascock. “The staff are so helpful and will take the time to talk to you and make sure you understand everything that is going on,” she stated. After completing all the required steps in the program, her surgery was approved. Surgery was set for the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2018.
Vicki had the gastric sleeve procedure. The sleeve gastrectomy is a surgery in which about 85 percent of the stomach is removed and the remaining stomach shaped into a tube or “sleeve.” After surgery, Vicki remained in the hospital for a few days. She was surprised by a visit from Dr. Glascock on Thanksgiving. “You really aren’t going to beat this place for the care,” she stated.
Vicki has no regrets and has made wonderful progress. At her one year follow up appointment, she had lost a total of 134 pounds. “The staff are just so wonderful and they all take extra time with you. The key to my success has been changing my habits and breaking my bad habits,” she continued.
Vicki takes full advantage of all the support this program has to offer as well. She attends the monthly support groups and says that they are a great way to hold herself accountable and be there to support others in their own journey.
For more information on the Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Program at WHC, please call (319) 352-8033 or visit https://waverlyhealthcenter.org/clinics/specialty/fitagain/.