William “Bill” Ellinger, 74, of Waverly, passed away at home on Saturday August 24, 2019, of natural causes.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Private burial of cremains will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Bill's family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.