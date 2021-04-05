William “Bill” Kenneth Hyde, 71, of Plainfield, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday afternoon, April 2, 2021.
Bill was born on August 4, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Alma Jensen (Saathoff) and Charles Newton Hyde. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli and graduated from Tripoli High School in 1967. Bill entered the United States Army in April of 1969 and proudly served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in June of 1971. On September 23, 1972, Bill was united in marriage to Janice Kay Wedeking the First Baptist Church in Plainfield. As a teenager, Bill worked for Rath Packing and then for Waterloo Mills, John Deere, United Hydraulics and finally, Unverferth Mfg. (previously Brent), where he was working at the time of his passing.
Bill attended First Baptist Church in Plainfield. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, spending time with his family and watching his grandkids grow. Bill was an honest, straightforward, one-of-a-kind man with a great sense of humor.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Michael (Jessica) Hyde, of Plainfield; daughter, Jolynn (Corey) Hinders; six grandchildren, Samantha, Mason, Abbie, Elizabeth, Baily and Emma; six siblings, Harold (Alice) Hyde, Jerry (Karla) Hyde, Doris (Jim) Kuhnle, Curt (Darlene) Brandt and Donna (Pat) Donovan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law; and six nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Plainfield with Pastor Dennis Bochman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. A private family burial will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Clarksville, with military honors provided by Waverly Area Veterans Group Honor Guard. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. Memorials may be directed to Bill’s family, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.