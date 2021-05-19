William Otto “Bill” Beiner, 87, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at his home Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Wilhelm Otto Hermann Beiner was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Wassenburg, Germany, the son of Heinrich and Marie (Heitmeier) Beiner. He attended grade school and tech school in Germany and following his schooling worked in Frankfurt, Germany, for one year. In 1951, Bill moved to the United States and changed his name to William Otto Beiner. On Feb. 21, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to Dixie Lee Trees in Rockford, Illinois. On March 9, 1953, Bill was drafted into the United States Army and also received his U.S. citizenship. He served during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged March 8, 1988. Bill then returned to Iowa where he and Dixie raised their family in Dike for 16 years and then moved to Waverly in 1984. Bill worked for GMT corporation as a machinist until he retired in 1992. After 66 years of marriage, Dixie passed in July of 2019.
Bill was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and a former member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed woodworking, carving and camping. He and Dixie also enjoyed traveling to Germany, Italy and Ireland, as well as throughout the U.S.
Bill is survived by his son, Tim Beiner (Chlora), of Sronghurst, Illinois; two daughters, Marie (Mike) Lewis, of Overland Park, Kansas, and May Richardson, of Raymond, Iowa; two daughters-in-law, Ruth Beiner, of Dike, Iowa, and Nanette Beiner, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Dixie; two sons, Mark and Kent Beiner; two great-grandchildren, Fin Sheridan and Krissa Beiner; his parents; a brother, Heinz Beiner; a sister, Hilde Beiner; and a son-in-law, Lonnie Richardson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School with Patricia Shaw officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Saturday. Burial with military honors provided by Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.