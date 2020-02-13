Winifred “Winnie” Caryl Cain, 91, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died on February 12, 2020, at the Shell Rock Care Center in Shell Rock.
Winnie was born on February 29, 1928, in West Union, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Leona (Slaughter) Sherren. In 1945, she graduated from West Union High School, where she was active in band, clarinet quartet, Girl Reserves and intramural basketball. Her favorite sports were tennis and ice skating.
She attended the Iowa State Teachers College from 1945-49. English was her major and minors were speech, Spanish and biology. She had an elementary education certificate and taught at Alpha from 1947-1948. On July 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Billy Cain in the Hawkeye Methodist Church. Winnie taught at Albion #7 for three years and at the Shell Rock High School for 12 years. She taught 4th grade in Shell Rock for 2 years and later subbed. Winnie helped Chuck out at his filling station and car wash. When Chuck retired, they traveled to Las Vegas, Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, England and Scotland.
Together, Chuck and Winnie were founding members of the Shell Rock Tennis Club. Winnie also was active in the Home Arts Club and American Legion Auxiliary as an historian
Winifred is survived by a son, Jack (Mary Lynn) Cain and a daughter, Connie (Robert) Christiansen, both of Shell Rock, Iowa; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Kent) Nichols and Emily (Troy) Drew; two great grandchildren, Samantha (Luke) Kramer and Andrew Nichols; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Kramer and another on the way; and a sister, Frances Woods of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Chuck Billy Cain and a granddaughter, Karla Renae Cain.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock. The family will greet friends and relatives an hour before services at the funeral home. Burial of her cremains will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
