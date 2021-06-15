On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Readlyn Event Center, the awards banquet was held for the 30th annual Readlyn Savings Bank & American Savings Bank Bremer County Master Corn & Soybean Growers’ Yield Contest: a.k.a. “The Contest.”
Years ago, there were a number of such county yield contests but today “The Contest” is the only one of its kind in Bremer County – and perhaps the entire state of Iowa.
Sponsored by the two local, rural Bremer County Banks in Readlyn and Tripoli, The Contest is a friendly competition between area farmers. The Contest Banquet provides Bremer County area farmers an evening of camaraderie and celebration of the previous year’s harvest: Harvest 2020. The Banquet is held annually before spring at Center Inn with Sunrise Catering providing great appetizers, a superb prime rib buffet and dessert.
Following dinner, the bank heard from Jeff Brunscheon, general manager at Farmers Co-op in Readlyn. Brunscheon visited with the 70 banquet attendees and answered questions concerning the grain markets. Brunscheon emphasized diligence when making grain marketing decisions this year. This was Brunscheon’s fourteenth straight year speaking at The Banquet.
Following dinner Doug Sheppard, vice president of Readlyn Savings Bank, presented the first award of the night: The 11th annual Vernon L. Tonne Spirit of the Contest. The award annually honors the long-time enthusiastic and good-natured participation of a Master Grower who exemplifies the Spirit of the Contest. The award for Harvest 2020 was given to Brian Meyer of Readlyn. Along with attending the contest for many years as a contestant, Brian was recognized for his enthusiasm for the contest and his passion for farming.
The Contest publishes results that include variables such as seed company brand and hybrid number, traits, dates of planting and harvesting, row spacing, population, as well as applications of fertilizers, herbicides and fungicides.
The 2020 Harvest included a contest record number of entries with a total of 36 yield checks conducted in the four Contest Divisions: 18 conventional corn, seven no-till corn, five conventional beans and six no-till beans.
Readlyn Savings Bank officers, president Ed Traeger, vice president Doug Sheppard and RSB employee Hanna Arians presented the Harvest 2020 Master Grower Awards.
The following are the summary results in each Division.
We want to give a special thanks to Charlie Albrecht, our Yield Checker, and his wife Wilda for taking wonderful photos. The Banks wish to congratulate the winners and thank all the farmers who entered The Contest. Readlyn Savings Bank and American Savings Bank (Tripoli) specialize in agricultural lending, as well as commercial, consumer, and real estate loans. The local, independent Banks are dedicated to the communities they serve. Anyone interested in more information about The Contest may contact Doug Sheppard at Readlyn Savings Bank at 319-279-3321 or Andrew Sexton at American Savings Bank at 319-882-4279.
2020 HARVEST CONTEST RESULTS:
NO-TILL CORN:
Contestant Town Yield Variety
Brian Meyer Readlyn 252.34 Pioneer PO1366EQ
Jim Fettkether Dunkerton 249.42 Pioneer PO 589
Jamison Steege Sumner 248.14 Pioneer P 1244AM
NO-TILL BEANS:
Contestant Town Yield Variety
Jason Moellers West Union 92.40 Stine 21EA32
Wapsie Farms Partnership Readlyn 74.70 Asgrow 21X9
Brad Steege Sumner 72.41 Stine 21EB02
CONVENTIONAL CORN:
Contestant Town Yield Variety
Andrew & Sydney Matthias Readlyn 285.11 Pioneer 1197 AM
S & M Farms Readlyn 283.09 Viking 48-08 Conventional
Eric Smith Decorah 272.69 Wyffels W5516 RIB VT2P
CONVENTIONAL BEANS:
Contestant Town Yield Variety
Brian Meyer Readlyn 95.83 Pioneer P29T50 Non GMP
S & M Farms Readlyn 79.75 Pioneer P27A17X
Mitchell Boevers & Jon Schutte Readlyn 79.55 Pioneer P23A15X