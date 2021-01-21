The annual Winter Forest Bathing event at Hartman Reserve will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
Connie Svoboda, Certified Forest Therapy Guide and Black Hawk County Conservation staff member will lead the walk. Registration deadline is at noon Feb. 4, after which time each participant will receive an email with instructions, suggestions for outerwear, etc. Learn more event information and register at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Events menu.
Forest bathing is a slow-paced, guided walk that promotes wellness through a series of gentle, sensory-opening invitations. Being in nature offers a wide array of health benefits, especially in the cardiovascular and immune systems.
The practice of forest bathing helps to reduce stress and support your immune system. Participants do not walk a long distance; they will explore one general area in the woods. Stairs can be avoided if the guide is alerted to this limitation.
Private walks are welcomed year-round. Call 319-277-2187 to schedule a private walk for four to six people and to inquire about special needs.