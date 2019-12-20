Ideas will stay just that — a concept likely to be lost — unless someone takes action.
Those with time, energy and talent to donate are left with no one to lead them. Those in need miss out.
Waverly resident Paula Stevenson came across the idea for knitting scarves and leaving them around town for those in need — and she quickly sprang into action. This wouldn’t be one of those ideas that would fall by the wayside.
“I posted a photo on Facebook of this card that described why scarves were showing up around town and I thought, wow, this is an awesome idea,” Stevenson said. “Many people liked the idea — but it takes action for something like that to work.
“I posted about it again in April or May and asked if there would be any knitters who wanted to be apart of the project and many people started reaching out.”
Stevenson quickly began gathering supplies and delivering yarn to willing volunteers.
“I wasn’t surprised by how many people wanted to help, because this is the most giving community you would ever want to be in,” Stevenson said. “I just absolutely love this community — I wasn’t surprised by the people, but I was surprised by how many we all made.”
In total, Stevenson and six other volunteers knitted 48 scarves, 12 hats and one pair of mittens.
Joining her were Rhonda Bleadorn, Wendy Kepford, Pat Schmidt, Sandy Denington, Sue White and Ann Fuller. While not all hail from Waverly, all were dedicated to bringing the holiday spirit to the cozy college town.
“It’s rough to be outside and be cold, and I just think this is a really simple way we can help out with that,” Rhonda Bleadorn told Waverly Newspapers. “Sometimes, people just need a little boost with some of the things that can help keep them warm in the winter — whether they had the intention of finding a scarf or maybe they just happened upon one in town and they are able to grab it and use it.”
“I really hope it will keep some people warm that might not ordinarily be able to go to a store and pick one up off the shelf,” added Sue White, a Shell Rock resident. “Even Wartburg students who are coming from places that aren’t used to winters like this — it’ll keep you a little bit warmer.”
Once the items were ready to go, Stevenson headed downtown to The Printery in Waverly. Julie, the store’s owner, graciously donated her time and supplies to laminate the cards adorning each winter item, which read: “I am not lost. I was handmade for You. If you are cold and need me, please take me.”
Managing the cold can become tricky when temps drop below freezing, so Stevenson and the rest of the volunteers knew it would be important to have the winter wear spread all over town for the taking. Some went to Kohlmann Park, others to Kid’s Kingdom, still more to places like Wartburg college and even some fences and the bridge. Anywhere the group thought might be well-traveled, the items were delivered.
White explained that while she is just a beginning knitter, she put in the time and effort to crank out four scarves because the cause was so important to her.
“My husband and I and our family are very blessed,” she said. “I just like to help, I guess. I know there’s a need out there, and I would hope that if I was in need of something, that somebody would help me, too.”
“I just think that’s something that we have a responsibility to do,” Bleadorn added. “If we have the time and it’s something that we’re able to share that fulfills a need for somebody else, that’s our responsibility to go and volunteer.”