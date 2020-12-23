As is tradition with Waverly Newspapers, we are publishing the Christmas wishes of elementary students in our circulation area, which can be seen in Section B of today’s edition.
This year, we have submissions from Margareta Carey, Denver and Tripoli elementary schools. Several of them provided their standard wish lists to Santa Claus, while a few asked questions of the Jolly Ol’ Elf.
However, 2020 has been touched by the novel coronavirus, but it seems that it won’t prevent Santa from making his around-the-world trek to deliver gifts to the good girls and boys. One first-grader from Denver asked if Santa had “coved 19.”
Never fear, because Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the face of the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19, personally assured Kris Kringle will be safe.
“I took a trip up there to the North Pole,” Fauci said during a CNN-Sesame Street kids’ town hall on Saturday. “I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. Santa Claus is good to go.”
But the virus takes a back seat to presents when these kids penned their notes. The kindergartners in Mrs. Block’s class at Carey added a few platitudes for St. Nick and his crew.
“I like your red suit,” Chole wrote before asking for a bicycle.
“Rudolf is my favorite reindeer!” exclaimed Kinsey while requesting a purple quilt.
Jayden even thanked Santa for what he brought in 2019, even though the youngster wished for a bigger TV this time around.
Ronan is interested in the man in red’s logistics.
“How do you get presents to kids really fast before the sun comes up?” Ronan asked, while requesting a Playmobile Scooby Doo house.
First-graders at Denver requested many different toys and electronics. The boys are mostly wanting the next generation video game consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or S and Nintendo Switch, while the girls are looking for American Girl dolls, Hatchimals and LOL dolls. Both genders also ask for iPhones and iPads.
One student in Tripoli asked what would happen if one of the holiday season’s bad guys tries to disrupt things.
“What if the grinch steals all of the presents what would you do,” asked Hudson Hougen. “Do your elfs really make all of the toys for Christmas. And why are there fake santa clauses around the town and just in Iowa?”
This is just a sampling of what Bremer County kids are wondering and wishing.
We at Waverly Newspapers also want to wish our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.