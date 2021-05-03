Good artists are a rare find.
But so are good judges who are eager to make difficult picks when they have to choose from a pool brimming with talented artists and craftsmen.
This was the task Diane and Dennis Peterka, of Waverly, tackled on Saturday as they walked through Kohlmann Park, looking at the booths displaying artwork during the town’s annual Art Walk.
Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, but this year’s returned in full force, with all the pent-up energy turning into a propeller for craving art and human interaction all at once.
Saturday’s event revived the signature annual Art Walk, now in its 16th year. It is co-sponsored by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Leisure Services Department.
The Peterkas, who are retired art teachers, made a great team. They looked, chatted, interviewed, admired, made a preliminary list, then took on the agonizing task of making their joint decisions final.
As any judge would attest, it takes a lot of passion and negotiation skills when it comes to working in tandem and settling on the winners.
Married since 1978, and working in the same field for decades, the Peterkas quickly found consensus of what they considered best.
“When push came to shove, we agreed with each other’s decision,” Dennis said.
Best in Show went to Bruce Litterer, of Shell Rock, for his “very detailed, colored pencils drawing.”
Clinton Peterson, of Postville’s Handcrafted Cutlery, drew the judges’ attention with his custom made cutlery and handcrafted handles.
And illustrator Kelsey Wilson, of Nevada, won them over with her work, including botanical subjects and illustrations of children’s books.
The Peterkas enjoyed judging as it took them outdoors and immersed them into the kind of environment they had craved during a year-long isolation in the pandemic.
Now both vaccinated, they felt comfortable mixing with like-minded artists and recharging themselves in the interaction.
Judging the art walk was a first for Diane, and a third one for Dennis.
With 36 years of service in art teaching, 29 in the W-SR School District, Dennis continues his art work in his studio. Some of his pieces are exhibited at Wartburg College at the Bachman Fine Arts Center and another one at the Waverly Public Library. His work is also exhibited at the Iowa Artisans Gallery in Iowa City and Artisans Gallery 218 in Des Moines.
Diane’s artistic talents in retirement were poured in two directions — the Cedar River Readers and into the city sponsored project related to food insecurity called Enough for Everyone. She used Dennis’ studio to work on the globes that used to be placed in visible locations in town, and served as collection points for non-perishable food items. They are now displayed at the Waverly Community Garden.
The couple’s adult daughter, Jill Wilkins, is the COO of NewBoCo, a non-profit Bohemian cooperative in Cedar Rapids. Both Jill, a performing artist, and her husband, Thad Wilkins, are W-SR graduates and high school sweethearts.
The Peterkas said they enjoyed judging, but expect others to do this next year, as it is important for artists to hear different feedback from different judges.
“We are pretty compatible when it comes to what we feel is quality work and we have always appreciated creativity, we have always enjoyed looking at art together,” Diane said.